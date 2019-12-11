Senior centers operate in several towns throughout The Marshfield Mail readership area. Here are their menus and activities for Dec. 11-17:
Strafford Senior Center
The Strafford Senior Center, 201 W. Bumgarner Blvd., Strafford, serves meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is a suggested contribution of $3.50 for those who are 60 and over. For those under 60, the charge is $6.
Here is the menu:
Today: Pork stew
Thursday: Barbecued chicken
Friday: Ground beef Stroganoff
Monday: Pork fried rice
Tuesday: Chicken-fried steak
The center also offers a full schedule of daily activities. Here is the schedule for the same period:
Today: 1 p.m. quilting and men’s pool
Thursday: 10 a.m., book club; 12:30-1:30 p.m., poetry
Friday: 12:30 p.m., bingo; 1 p.m., quilting
Monday: 12:30-1:30 p.m., Greene County Library will be present to answer questions about computers, phones and other technology; 5-8 p.m., music jam
Rogersville Area Senior Center
The Rogersville Area Senior Center, 197 S Marshall St., Rogersville, serves meals from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. The charge is $3.50 for those who are 60 or older and registered, or $6 for those under 60.
Conway Senior Center
At the Conway Senior Center, 105 W Jefferson Ave, Conway, soup is served daily at 10:30 a.m., and lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Menus are subject to change. Cost is $4 for 60 and older, and all guests under 60 pay $6.50.
Here are the menu and activities for the week:
Today: Easy roast chicken; 1 p.m., ice cream social
Thursday: Summerfresh chicken; Wayne Cooper will entertain
Friday: Omelet; 10 a.m., bingo; guest speaker from Jordan Valley on “Coping with the Holidays”
Monday: Chicken pot pie; firefighters eat free
Tuesday: Christmas dinner: Roasted pork, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli/cauliflower, roast beef, corn casserole, hot rolls, desserts; 1 p.m., fundraising committee
Fair Grove Senior Center
Lunch at the Fair Grove Senior Center, 122 S. Orchard, Fair Grove, is served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50.
Here are the menu and activities for the week:
Today: Spaghetti with meat sauce; 1 p.m., exercise group; foot clinic by appointment
Thursday: Country-fried steak
Friday: Parmesan-crusted baked fish with rice; 12:30 p.m., bingo
Monday: Christmas with Chef Suzi McCarver: prime rib with horseradish, baked potato, asparagus, dinner roll, mini cheesecake; holiday music by Shuyler Valley Bluegrass
Tuesday: Oven-fried chicken; 12:30 p.m., craft club; Wayne Cooper entertains at lunch
