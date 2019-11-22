The Hoot 'n Holler Comedy Show performs during lunch on Thursday.
Spanish Group meets every Thursday (except Thanksgiving!) from 3 to 5:30 p.m. You do not need to stay the entire time; it is come and go.
The menu for the week of Nov. 20-27 is as follows:
Nov. 20 – Orange chicken/birthday dinner
Nov. 21 – Ham & beans
Nov. 22 – Open-faced roast beef
Nov. 25 – Pulled pork or beef sandwich
Nov. 26 – Taco salad
Nov. 27 – Thanksgiving dinner
All meals include dessert, bread and milk. Substitutions are available for the main dish on most days. Our salad bar is not available on bank-sponsored lunch days. All meals are subject to change without notice.
We appreciate the members of Crossroads Evangelical Methodist Church who delivered meals to our in-home clients last week. This week members of the Church of Christ are delivering meals. Next week members of Marshfield Christian Church will take a turn. Thank you to all who take time from your busy schedules to help deliver meals to our in-home clients.
The Knights of Columbus will be distributing coats to seniors Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Holy Trinity, 515 E. Washington St. If you need a coat, please plan to go — this is open to all seniors in need of warmth this winter.
Our Senior Center will be closed for all SeniorAge programs on Nov. 28 and 29. However, it will be open for the Community Thanksgiving Dinner hosted by Chef Susan McCarver on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Do not spend the holiday alone; come to the center for a real down-home Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings. The event is open to all; we just need you to call the center and let us know how many will attend.
Daily programs at the Senior Center are provided in partnership with SeniorAge Area Agency on Aging. Be sure to follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MarshfieldSeniorCenter/SeniorAgeMO/.
