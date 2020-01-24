As a senior firefighter of the Marshfield Fire Department, every day is a little different for Greg Pace and other fire personnel.
Pace does training three Tuesday nights a month. He is also on the recruitment and retention committee, recruiting new members and keeping members on the department. Every other day, he goes to Marshfield Fire Station 1 to touch base on everything.
“We respond to medical calls, motor vehicle accidents and structure fires,” said Pace. “When the call goes out, we have to respond.”
In response to calls, Pace helps prepare apparatus for the firefighters and also drives the fire truck. He was involved in providing assistance during one accident that happened last week on Highway 38.
“I was there to assist in patient care, get the equipment for lieutenants that were doing extractions and then getting the patient prepped and ready to transport to the hospital,” said Pace.
Pace also serves as assistant cadet director for the Marshfield Fire Department and works alongside Captain Rick Fletcher in training cadets. In total, he has been involved in firefighting for 13 years.
“My firefighter career started when I was 15 years old,” said Pace. “I became a junior firefighter in St. Roberts, Missouri. I was involved in the Marshfield Fire Department for two years, and then I moved to Indiana and stayed there for 10 years before coming back to Marshfield. I joined up with them again, and I don’t plan on giving it up anytime soon.”
When he isn’t handling house fires and responding to emergencies, Pace sells truck parts for International Trucks for LKQ Heavy Truck Marshfield. As for aspects of the job he enjoys, he said, “I like helping the community. There are people who need help, and I like helping them. I’m really appreciative of what the Marshfield Fire Department has done for me, and this is a way of giving back.”
For five years, Kit Gaynor has been with the Marshfield Fire Department and seen his fair share of house fires. One of them occurred at a residence near the Marshfield square.
“I suited up and went with one of the firefighters into the house,” said Gaynor. “We went with the hose and knocked out the fire. … You don’t realize how much that can drain out of you when you’re going in, trying to take out a fire.”
Gaynor explained when they were out of the house, the Marshfield Fire Department Auxiliary checked on their blood pressure and kept them hydrated. The auxiliary has a station set up for firefighters to rest and recover from exposure to the fire.
“Once we are done and cleared by the auxiliary, we go to staging, so we can prepare the next group. After that, we look around for hot spots and take care of them. Once everything is clear, we will enter the building and see if we can save any items.”
Gaynor recalled his first-ever call involving a trailer fire, which was out of town on Highway KK. At the time, he was just training under a mentor.
“I was mostly pulling the water hose and changing water bottles for the guys going in,” said Gaynor. “I was in the supportive role and went through more training to get approved to actually do operations where I pumped the fire truck. I learned how to pump water and get the tankers ready. I also learned how to identify smoke, and it’s interesting because that can tell you a lot about what kind of fire it is.”
Aside from responding to fires, Gaynor handles the education side of the department, including giving presentations to local businesses and visiting schools.
“I will give presentations on how fire extinguishers work and what to do with them,” said Gaynor. “I keep people informed on smoke alarms and when to change them. I also go to the schools and educate students about different aspects on how to respond in case of an emergency, like a house fire. Also, in the high schools, our department organizes a docudrama to educate seniors about the dangers of driving while distracted or intoxicated.”
Gaynor explained he even does education on basic housekeeping rules at the station, such as washing dishes, cleaning the equipment and checking the pumps. During winter, they will mainly focus on housekeeping tasks to ensure everything works.
“On battalion night, we check every station,” said Gaynor. “We do a detail clean of everything and check all of our equipment. We do it every day, but we have one day set specifically for looking over every item in our stations. It helps us know where our equipment is.”
Regarding what he loves about his job, Gaynor said, “I enjoy the closeness and connections we build together on the fire department. It is definitely a family atmosphere here, and we just want to serve the community in any way we can.”
