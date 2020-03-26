Tiffany Replogle, of Marshfield, received the 2020 PRIDE/Carl Perkins Community Service Award from Missouri Education of Family and Consumer Science and Human Services (MoEFACS).
The PRIDE/Carl Perkins Community Service Award is given to Missouri FACS teachers for their outstanding marketing and community endeavors and promotional ideas leading to the continual development and enhancement of Career and Technical Education.
"I was surprised and humbled, but very honored," said Replogle. "There are so many great FACS teachers out there, but as I filled out the application, I realized our department is really involved, too, so I think it’s wonderful to recognize that work and the students."
For the last two years, Replogle has served as one of the FACS teachers at Marshfield High School, teaching Interpersonal Relationships, Nutrition and Wellness, Child Development and Advanced Child Development. Through her Interpersonal Relationships class, Replogle and her students participated in community outreach projects, including the Lead for Change program, a leadership curriculum with a framework for community service.
"In the program, we pick a charity or organization we would like to support," said Replogle. "For our first project, we chose to do a canned food drive that we donated to a church food pantry and the Marshfield Food Pantry. The second project involved the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks and we raised $100 from that. For the third one, we raised $100 to the Coral Reef Alliance, a non-profit environmental group that protects coral reefs."
According to a press release, in Child Development, students travel to area preschools and daycare centers, where they assist teachers with lessons, supervision and care of young children for 50 hours a semester.
"This class not only benefits the students, but teaches them the responsibility of caring for children," said Replogle. "It implements many aspects that we teach in the classroom, only students get out in the community."
Replogle encourages her students in community service and in developing their leadership skills. That being said, they have worked with community leaders to organize fundraising events.
"Our students have helped with the Boots, Bands & Barbecue event for the Marshfield Area Community Foundation, as well as the Rotary Club of Marshfield’s Romance Raffle ," said Replogle. "This year, we also led the students in honoring the retired service members in the Springfield Airport that returned home from their annual Honor Flight."
Replogle's interest in FACS and the education field in general began during her time as a substitute teacher. At the time, she operated the Natural Market on the Marshfield square. While assessing her options, Replogle thought about teaching and felt it was a good fit for her.
"I started out as a paraprofessional in the Marshfield High School library in 2016," said Replogle. "Then in 2018, the opening for a FACS teacher opened. I had been studying to be certified as a teacher in 2017, so everything kind of fell into place."
As for why she loves what she does, Replogle said she has been learning the essential life skills that students need to know, such as parenting and raising a family. It's also through the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), where students apply valuable life skills outside of the classroom.
"FCCLA is designed to be incorporated in the FACS," said Replogle. "It teaches them how to raise a child, how to take care of a family and other key concepts that go with that. It also teaches them communication, self esteem, how to recognize their own qualities and goal setting."
A recognition luncheon was scheduled for July 22 for Replogle to be honored for the award. Replogle is married to David "Chuck" Replogle, who serves as associate circuit judge of Webster County. They have three children: Cole, 23, Lauren, 14, and Emily, 10.
