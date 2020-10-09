They've fired it at the Phillipsburg Fall Festival in 2014.
Dave and Robin Marlin of Conway have taken their air cannon to other competitions, as well, putting its firepower to the test.
"It's about 28 feet long," said Marlin. "The cannon was partially made, but I waited until 9:30 p.m. in an auction to buy it. It didn't have a trailer on it, just a bare cannon. A friend of mine found out about it and helped put the trailer on it."
According to Marlin, they've had the cannon for over six years. They shoot off different items out of it, including pumpkins, basketballs, bowling balls and watermelons. A basketball, according to Marlin, flies at about 400 feet.
"When we went to shooting pumpkins, it went from 1,800 to 2,300 feet," said Marlin. "A watermelon will go to about 2,000 to 2,400 feet. Now, we're shooting off bowling balls, which flies at about 1.1 miles."
Sometimes, the Marlins utilize old automobiles to test out their cannon. The heaviest bowling ball goes through over 16,000 pounds of thrust, according to Marlin.
"We try to be careful where we shoot the bowling balls," said Marlin. "The bowling balls actually went two to three feet deep into the ground. We had to dig them out with shovels."
Robin Marlin said they normally travel to Oklahoma for air cannon competitions, but they displayed and fired their cannon in Miller, Missouri, as well.
"That took place at the Hangar Kafe in Miller about a year ago," said Robin. "We know the owners of Hangar Kafe and have shot pumpkins and bowling balls out of our air cannon there."
Dave Marlin said one year there were three air cannons they competed against in Vinita, Oklahoma.
"Their cannons shot pretty far," said Marlin. "There were three different classes in the competition. You had three chances and you could pick the best distance out of them. I'd say we chose the one that went about 2,280 feet. We got trophies and $250 cash prize."
Marlin said they usually use the cannon once a year during the fall season.
"That's around September through November," said Marlin. "We find an open field and just practice with it. We will shoot it in early November. It's mostly for fun and it's something different."
Just a mile from their house is where Lloyd and Jane Gunter of Conway live. They, too, have a pumpkin cannon of their own.
"We call it the Pumpkinator," said Gunter. "We've had it for about 10 years. My son in St. Louis designed it and had another man build it. After they got it built, it was brought down here. It’s made out of an air compressor tank from an old gas station. We reused materials people were going to throw away to make it."
Gunter said the only time they use it is during pumpkin patch season in October. This year, however, they won’t be using it, due to COVID-19.
"Due to COVID, we've had to shutdown that part," said Gunter. "We don't use it during special events because we don't have a portable air compressor. That's the reason we can’t use it across the road from where the corn maze is because we don’t have an air compressor there."
Depending on the size of pumpkin, the cannon can shoot about 900 feet, according to Gunter, who added the barrel on the cannon is only about five foot long.
"We use about 60 pounds of air pressure and then we have a manual release valve that you release all the air at one time," said Gunter. "That's what shoots the cannon, the volume on the air. It's about a 60 gallon air tank and we release all that air pressure at one time."
