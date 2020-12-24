Call it a Christmas tradition.
Every year, Theda Mackey of Marshfield has decorated her mantel with "Christmas socks."
Each one has its own design on them, along with the names of her great-grandchildren.
"I try to add personality to the socks," she said. "One has a sled on it. Another one has a tractor on it. For two other socks, I used Santa Claus tree ornaments to create them. It was just his face and beard. Then I cut the back out of it, so it wouldn’t look so big."
There’s 27 stockings above the mantel. Theda started making the socks 17 years ago for her first great-grandchild.
"I have done one every year," she said. "I've created them for nieces and nephews, as well. I just wanted to do something a little different for Christmas."
On the clothesline, Theda will hang socks with her grandchildren’s names and their spouses names on them.
"Generally, I put the grandchildren’s socks on the clothesline on our Christmas Day celebration," she said.
Theda has three great-grandchildren born this year, and one of them was named after her.
"Theda Jean's stocking is the only one with the green on the top," she said. "The rest of them have different colors, but have the same tops on them."
Theda designs the socks using pictures out of coloring books as references. "I utilize the books to create a pattern. If the picture is too big, I can make it smaller," she said. "I have one with a little girl kneeling with a white dress on. It’s really cute."
This year, Theda said her son, Wesley, made a tree for her, so she could decorate it with socks.
“It was little too small for the socks, so I just decided to put some smaller decor on it,” Mackey said. “Wesley created it out of wood and painted it white. It’s pretty nice.”
As for why she enjoys doing the socks, Theda said, “I love to sew. I can sit at night and just work on them. I like to crochet and knit. It is really relaxing. I know my family loves seeing them. When they come in, they’ll look for their names on the mantel or on the clothes line.”
