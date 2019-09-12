It’s a commitment between two people — a promise to have and to hold, to love and treasure each other until death do them part, but the planning process for the special wedding day can be stressful.
That’s why local businesses in the Webster County area wanted to give brides (and grooms) some relief by providing a variety of wedding essentials during Bridal Open House Sunday at Swan Song Inn in Marshfield.
“Pull Up a Chair Rentals and Swan Song Inn do a lot of events together, so we partnered up to do this Weddings Without Worry,” said Cheri Colson, one of the owners of Swan Song Inn. “We encourage brides to give us an idea of what they want and leave the rest to us.”
Colson coordinated with other vendors for the event, including His Fingerprint Photography, Blue Egg Bakery, Live Events DJ Service, the Grocery Slinger, the Pierce Family Kitchen, Ruth’s Flowers and 2 Kids and a Crumb.
“I was talking to the Brenda Jeffries and Leeann Wantland with Pull Up a Chair Rentals,” said Colson. “We figured if a bride doesn’t want to mess with the arrangements, then let’s come up with something, so that’s where the idea of Weddings Without Worry got started.”
According to Colson, they have been doing the project for over a year now. The open house event on Sunday featured photography, floral arrangements, catering and other wedding necessities.
“I found out about the event from Cheri,” said Heather Pierce, owner of Pierce Family Kitchen. “I do food deliveries and she ordered something from my menu. She told me a little bit about the event, so I thought it would be a great opportunity.”
As the owner of Blue Egg Bakery, Robin Durbin handles custom cookies and decadent desserts. She has been in the business off and on for two years.
“I average about five weddings a month,” said Durbin. “Holidays are really big for me, especially with the cookies.”
Michele Hedges, a videographer, was also present to discuss her work.
“I retired from a school administrator position in Lebanon,” said Hedges. “Then I decided to go into videography. I think it’s important to tell a story because every event has a story. To me, videos convey that story much better.”
The Swan Song Inn, which serves as a bed and breakfast for guests, opened in January 2017 by Colson and her husband, Doug, along with their son, Ryan Wallace. She explained they have made connections and friendships throughout their business.
“I’ve never grown tired of it since I’ve been here,” said Colson. “In these three years, the people who have grazed my doors and have come through here are a lot of big names, but a lot of neat, amazing people from all over the world. One day, I had a guy from Greenland sitting at one side of the dining room table and another guy from Columbia, so I had the North Pole and the equator.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.