The following minutes were provided by Stan Whitehurst, Webster County Clerk.
Aug. 26
Present were Paul Ipock, presiding commissioner; Randy Owens (Southern District) and Dale Fraker (Northern District), associate commissioners.
Phillip Kindred inquired about the process for installing an additional driveway to his property on State Highway B, near Rogersville.
Todd Hungerford, treasurer, presented invoices from officeholder side funds for commission review.
Shelly Clift, deputy county clerk, presented invoices under commission supervision. Said invoices were reviewed and approved.
Dorisel Bennett, Fordland crew chief, and Dean Lewis, road employee, shared complaints about the service received from Summit Truck Company for repairs for an International dump truck.
Fraker moved to approved Resolution #2019-01, designating Oct. 4 as Manufacturing Day in Webster County. Owens seconded. The vote in favor was unanimous; motion carried.
The commission witnessed the annual delinquent property tax sale of real estate tax liens, conducted by Kevin Farr, collector.
Preparations were made for a “kick-off” meeting, to be held by the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), concerning a federal disaster declaration (designated as DR-4451, covering storms occurring during the period April 29 through July 5). This regional meeting will be held at the Diggins Baptist Church on Friday, Aug. 30, with Webster County as the unofficial host. Participating in the discussion were Todd Hungerford, treasurer; Tom Simmons, emergency management director; Wayne Turner, special projects manager for the road department; and Missy Pickel, payroll specialist.
Ben Berkstresser, prosecuting attorney, provided counsel on legal issues, including recent action regarding bids for chip-and-seal paving services and a draft “adopt-a-roadway” program.
Karen Craigo, editor for the Marshfield Mail, interviewed the commission for a feature article on the operations of the county.
Ipock and Owens went to Rogersville City Hall, where they met with Jon Hill, mayor; Chad Bybee, city administrator; Brian Inmon, public works; John Forrester, Allgeier, Martin & Associates (engineers); and Zach Dishman, representing RLZ Development.
Fraker went to inspect Community Drive, east of Marshfield.
Aug. 27
Present were Paul Ipock, presiding commissioner; Randy Owens (Southern District) and Dale Fraker (Northern District), associate commissioners.
Ipock attended a board meeting for the Ozarks Headwaters Recycling District (OHRD), held at the Greene County Courthouse, in Springfield.
Owens and Fraker inspected Community Drive, Pleasant Prairie Road, Mission Home Road, Timber Ridge Road, West Fork Lane, Brinkley Road, Plank School Road, Rifle Range Road, Niangua Road and Tracks Road. They also went to the Marshfield Road Maintenance Facility, where they met with Mike Sturdefant, road supervisor.
During the inspection, they contacted the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) to report a culvert in need of replacement at the entrance to Community Drive, on State Highway DD.
At approximately 11 a.m., Owens and Fraker returned to the courthouse to participate in a bid opening for culverts to be used in a project on Blackhorse Road. Two bids were received: Metal Culverts, Inc., and Viebrock Sales & Service, LLC.
Present were Charlie Thomas, representing Viebrock, and Brian Testerman, representing Metal Culverts. Owens moved to accept the low bid (Viebrock). Fraker seconded. The vote was two in favor, none against. Motion carried.
Fraker moved to re-appoint Jeannie Moreno to represent Ipock to a two-year term from Oct. 1, 2019 to Sept. 30, 2021, on the board of directors of the Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC). Owens seconded. The vote was two in favor, none against. Motion carried.
Aug. 30
On Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, Owens attended a “kick-off” meeting hosted by the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), and held at the Diggins Baptist Church, concerning DR-4451 (a federally disaster declaration for storms occurring during the period April 29, 2019 through July 5, 2019).
Also representing the County were Todd Hungerford, treasurer; Tom Simmons, emergency management director; Wayne Turner, special projects manager for the road department; and Missy Pickel, payroll specialist.
Sept. 2
The Commission did not meet Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 in observance of Labor Day, a federal and state holiday.
Sept. 3
Present were Paul Ipock, presiding commissioner; Randy Owens (Southern District) and Dale Fraker (Northern District), associate commissioners.
Dale Hartwell, maintenance supervisor, discussed the sale of county surplus property.
Todd Hungerford, treasurer, presented invoices from officeholder side funds for commission review.
Shelly Clift, deputy county clerk, presented invoices under commission supervision. Said invoices were reviewed and approved.
David Officer requested improvements to Julieland Lane.
Van Kelly, former state representative from Wright County and possible candidate for State Senate in 2020, dropped by to visit.
Harold Hume, with Septagon Construction Management, gave a progress report on the construction of the new jail. Nathan Morris, IT Director, was also present.
Afterward, the commission and county clerk toured the site.
The Commission authorized Mike Sturdefant, road supervisor, to oversee bids for the purchase of bulk fuel for the Fordland and Marshfield Road facilities, set for the following day. Postscript: a bid was received from Ozark Mountain Energy (OME), and a statement of “no bid” was received from Rex Smith Oil Company. Mr. Sturdefant contacted Fraker and Ipock by phone, and they voted to accept the single/low bid from OME.
Sept. 9
Present were Paul Ipock, presiding commissioner; Randy Owens (Southern District) and Dale Fraker (Northern District), associate commissioners.
Dale Hartwell, maintenance supervisor, gave a department update.
Cindy Lovetere requested assistance to improve safety on Long State Highway Y. The issue relates to the location of new and growing Amish community in the area, and the resulting dangers from the mix of fast-moving motorized vehicles and slow-moving horse-drawn vehicles on a hilly, winding state highway. She inquired about the possibility of installing “pull outs” along the shoulders, similar to those found on State Highway A and State Highway C. The commission referred her to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).
Todd Hungerford, treasurer, presented invoices from officeholder side funds for commission review. He also presented a report of sales tax revenues received during the first nine months of the calendar year.
Shelly Clift, deputy county clerk, presented invoices under commission supervision. Said invoices were reviewed and approved.
The commission reviewed and approved reports of changes to the property tax books performed by the assessor’s and collector’s offices during the month of August 2019, including personal property abatements and additions.
Shirley Lamar and Virgel Lamar, residents of Osage Springs subdivision, expressed concern about the enforceability of subdivision covenants. In particular, they were dismayed that the recorder’s office is not empowered to review the accuracy of real estate documents prior to accepting and recording them.
The commission expressed sympathy but stated this was a legislative issue beyond their purview.
Doug Leland submitted a petition for the formation of a Neighborhood Improvement District (NID) for Springhill Subdivision (comprising Williams Way, Katie Lane and Klemme Drive).
Wayne Turner, special projects manager for the Road Department, reported that there would be a follow-up call Friday, Sept. 13, with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) regarding DR-4451, the disaster declaration for recent storms.
The commission received an anonymous telephone call regarding safety concerns about an area fire department conducting fundraising activities at intersection of State Highway A and U.S. Highway 60
Stan Whitehurst, county clerk, and Austin Graybill, assessor, requested that the commission call a meeting of the Webster County Enhanced Enterprise Zone (EEZ) board. Certain updates to the administration of the program, which offers local real property tax abatements as a business recruiting tool, were suggested. Whitehurst also requested that he be allowed to step down as “point of contact” for the program and that a new person be found to carry out those duties.
The Commission participated in a lengthy discussion about the construction project for the new jail. Also present were Sheriff Roye Cole; Tina Davis, jail administrator; Stan Whitehurst, county clerk; and Nathan Morris, IT director.
Sheriff Cole requested the commission approve an intergovernmental agreement with Greene County concerning housing of inmates. It was executed as requested.
Sept. 10
Present were Paul Ipock, presiding commissioner; Randy Owens (Southern District) and Dale Fraker (Northern District), associate commissioners.
Jason Sivils, Great River Engineering, reviewed a number of open and/or proposed road and bridge improvement projects, including a proposed joint Traffic Engineering Assistance Program (TEAP) grant application with the city of Marshfield, successful completion of a water leachate tank test at the former landfill, progress on the paperwork for a bridge replacement off-system (BRO) grant project on Red Oak Road, status of an application for BRO soft match credits for future bridge replacement projects, design of a low-water crossing replacement on Blackhorse Road and other issues.
Mike Sturdefant, road supervisor, was also present.
During the discussion, Fraker moved to authorize Great River to prepare an application with the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP), administered by the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), for replacement of a low-water crossing on Ridge Road (contingent upon affordability of the fee for preparing said application). Owens seconded. The vote in favor was unanimous; motion carried.
Owens moved to authorize Great River to apply for assistance under the State’s Bridge Engineering Assistance Program (BEAP) for conceptual design work and cost estimation for the future replacement of a bridge on Greenwood Road. Fraker seconded. The vote in favor was unanimous; motion carried.
Fraker exited about 11 a.m.
Owens and Ipock accompanied Mike Sturdefant on an inspection of the following: Fieldstone Road, Odessa Road, Northview Road, Logger Road, Edgewood Road, Frontier Road, Cedar Ridge Road, Amity Road and Old Luthy Road.
Sept. 14
Paul Ipock and Dale Fraker attended the dedication of Patriot Park and the Dr. Tommy MacDonnell Aquatic Center, hosted by the City of Marshfield on Saturday evening, Sept. 14. Also attending on behalf of the county were Stan Whitehurst, county clerk, and Deputy Sheriff Rebecca Deyo.
The ceremony was well attended, and featured remarks by Missouri Governor Mike Parson as well as by Dr. Thomas MacDonnell, a ninety-six year old retired physician, legislator and veteran of the D-Day landings on Omaha Beach during World War II.
Among those honored were two local men who lost their lives in the line of duty: Matt Blankenship, with the Marshfield Fire Protection District, and Cpl. John “Jay” Sampietro with the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Sept. 16
Present were Randy Owens (Southern District) and Dale Fraker (Northern District), associate commissioners.
Dale Hartwell, maintenance supervisor, and Adam Hughey, custodian, reviewed plans for the removal of security fencing on the courthouse roof (formerly used for an exercise area for the current jail).
Todd Hungerford, treasurer, presented invoices from officeholder side funds for commission review.
Shelly Clift, deputy county clerk, presented invoices under commission supervision. Said invoices were reviewed and approved.
Mike Sturdefant, road supervisor, presented two estimates for the purchase of grader tires from Murphy Tractor & Equipment Co. (John Deere) and Fabick (Caterpillar). Fraker moved to accept the low estimate (Fabick). Owens seconded. The vote was two in favor, none against. Motion carried.
Owens inspected the following roads: Grassland Lane, Chestnut Road, Saddle Club Road, South Iron Mountain Road, Red Oak Road, Dutch Creek Road, Dutch Hill Road, Hilltop Lane and New Hope Road.
Sept. 17
Present were Paul Ipock, presiding commissioner, and Randy Owens (Southern District), associate commissioner.
Two bids were received for the purchase of bulk fuel for the Marshfield and Fordland Road Maintenance Facilities: Ozark Mountain Energy (OME) and World Fuel Services. A third vendor, Rex Smith Oil Company, submitted a notice of no bid. Mike Sturdefant, road supervisor, and Shelly Clift, deputy county clerk, were also present.
Owens moved to accept the low bid (World Fuel Services). Ipock seconded. The vote was two in favor, none against. Motion carried.
Ipock attended a meeting of the Ozarks Headwaters Recycling District board, held at the Greene County Courthouse in Springfield.
Owens accompanied Mike Sturdefant to meet with representatives of Blevins Asphalt and the City of Fordland to review paving projects in the city. They also inspected Chestnut Road.
The commission reconvened at approximately 1:15 p.m. Todd Hungerford, treasurer, requested approval of jail invoices from the month of August (known as Packet 22), totaling $323,875.03. Owens moved to approve. Ipock seconded. The vote was two in favor, none against. Motion carried.
Nick Smith and Jeff Harrelson, of Septagon Construction Management, hosted a tension-filled monthly jail progress meeting. Also present were Adam Kuehl, HMN Architects; Sheriff Roye Cole; Tina Davis, jail administrator; and Nathan Morris, IT director.
They informed the commission that the local project manager, Harold Hume, had given two weeks’ notice that he would be leaving for other employment. Oddly, Smith indicated he was not sure whether Hume would be in attendance. Subsequently, the commission learned Hume had been instructed not to attend, and that after giving notice, he and Smith had an angry confrontation concerning Septagon’s handling of certain issues related to the project, after which he quit, effective immediately.
Owens moved to approve two change orders related to modifications of the judge’s bench in the top floor courtroom: $9,312.05 to Wright Construction and $3,229.40 to Bill’s Electric (BEI). Ipock seconded. The vote was two in favor, none against. Motion carried.
Owens moved to approve a change order to Gillespie Excavating Co. in the amount of $3,500 for the adjusting the elevation of an in-ground junction box on the north side of the site. Ipock seconded. The vote was two in favor, none against. Motion carried.
When questioned for an estimated completion date, Smith, Harrelson, and Kuehl conceded the completion date will need to be pushed back significantly, due to delays in delivery/installation of the two elevators in the new facility. They attempted to deflect blame for the issue to problems with the initial contract, an answer that was not completely satisfactory.
The meeting ended without resolution, or without any new estimate of a completion date.
Sept. 23
Present were Paul Ipock, presiding commissioner, and Randy Owens (Southern District), associate commissioner.
Wayne Turner, special projects manager for the Road Department, discussed cost estimates for fog sealing certain paved streets in the Village of Diggins. Later in the day, he returned with a draft letter to notify residents of a proposed project on a section of Blackhorse Road.
Todd Hungerford, treasurer, presented invoices from officeholder side funds for commission review. He also presented a report of gas tax, motor vehicle tax and license fees received during the first eight months.
Mike Sturdefant, road supervisor, gave a department update.
Jeff Harrelson, Septagon Construction Management, requested approval of a change order lowering two additional in-ground junction boxes (stormwater outlets) on the north side of the jail site.
Owens moved to approve said change order with Gillespie Excavating for $700. Ipock seconded. The vote was two in favor, none against. Motion carried.
Randy Clair informed the commission of an upcoming event
A meeting was held reviewing problematic issues related to the jail construction project. Those present including: Ben Berkstresser, prosecuting attorney; Sheriff Roye Cole; Nathan Morris, IT director; and Stan Whitehurst, county clerk. Of particular concern were delays caused by the lack of elevators (the installation is now not scheduled to commence until Oct. 16) and the departure of the local project manager, Harold Hume, who resigned his position with Septagon Construction Management the week prior.
At approximately 11:30 a.m., Ipock, Owens, Berkstresser, and Whitehurst met with Harold Hume over lunch. They expressed their appreciation for his hard work on the project. Further, they stated their belief that Hume had made a significant, positive contribution as a problem-solver on a complex task and that he had done his best to act in the best interests of the county.
For his part, Hume gave his advice on a number of outstanding issues dealing with completion of the new facility.
Sharon Henderson inquired about sewer and wastewater regulations in rural Webster County.
Lyndall Fraker visited about issues of local interest.
Ipock and Owens participated in a study session, commencing at 4:45 p.m. and ending at approximately 6 p.m., at Marshfield City Hall. Also present were Mayor Robert Williams; Alderperson Stacy Lee; Karen Rost, city clerk; John Benson, city administrator; Sam Rost, deputy city administrator; Natalie McNish, vice chair of the city finance committee; Spencer Jones, representing Great River Engineering; and Stan Whitehurst, county clerk. Alderperson Vicki Montgomery joined the meeting in progress.
The conversation was wide ranging, covering topics of common interest including an application for the Traffic Engineering Assistance Program (TEAP) program.
Sept. 24
Present were Paul Ipock, presiding commissioner, and Randy Owens (Southern District), associate commissioner.
The commission participated in the monthly meeting of elected officials and department heads. Guests included Martha Smartt, Strafford city administrator; King Coltrin and Jonathan Staats, CJW Transportation consultants. Also present were Todd Hungerford, treasurer; Kevin Farr, collector; Gary Don Letterman, recorder; Austin Graybill, assessor; Danielle Boggs, public administrator; Ben Berkstresser, prosecuting attorney; Jill Peck, circuit clerk; Sheriff Roye Cole; Nathan Morris, IT director; and Dale Hartwell, maintenance supervisor.
Topics included introduction of Smartt, proposed improvements to the east lawn of the courthouse lawn and planning of the annual employee Christmas dinner.
Shelly Clift, deputy county clerk, presented invoices under commission supervision. Said invoices were reviewed and approved.
Ipock and Owens then accompanied former presiding commissioner Don Rost on a tour of recent road and bridge projects. Roads travelled included Amity Road, Frisco Road, Tower Road, Blackhorse Road, Beach Road (including the bridge over Gourley Ford), Old Seymour Road, Finley Falls Road, Burnett Road, Cardwell Chapel Road and Tandy Road.
The commission returned to the courthouse at approximately 3 p.m.
Deputy Jared Riley gave a brief description of the Department of Defense 1033 program (concerning lending of surplus equipment to law enforcement agencies).
Sept. 25
On Wednesday, Sept. 25, Ipock came to the courthouse, where he met with Mike Sturdefant, road supervisor. Together, they went to Big Timber Road to review a right-of-way issue.
Ipock also went on-site to review progress at the jail construction site. After meeting with representatives of Bill’s Electric, Inc. (BEI), pursuant to Section 610.020(4), he determined that lack of a decision was holding up progress in construction, and that decision needed to be made prior to the next commission meeting on Sept. 30, 2019. Therefore, he contacted Owens and Fraker via telephone concerning a proposed change order to move the back-up computer station for the security system from the assistant jail administrator’s office to the central control area for a cost of $22,208. The consensus of the commission was not to approve the proposed change order and to proceed with construction as originally designed.
Sept. 30
Present were Paul Ipock, presiding commissioner; Randy Owens (Southern District) and Dale Fraker (Northern District), associate commissioners.
Dale Hartwell, maintenance supervisor, gave a department update. He also gave 90-day notice of his coming retirement.
Todd Hungerford, treasurer, presented invoices from officeholder side funds for commission review. He also stated that the Missouri Department of Revenue has made two supplemental sales tax distributions for interest earned during fiscal years 2017 and 2018 totaling $11,648.38.
Fraker moved to transfer $5,814.00 from the General Revenue Fund to the Prosecuting Attorney Retirement (PACARS) Fund. Owens seconded. The vote in favor was unanimous; motion carried.
Shelly Clift, deputy county clerk, presented invoices under commission supervision. Said invoices were reviewed and approved.
A meeting was held concerning the county’s application for public assistance for the DR-4451, the federally declared disaster for heavy rain events in 2019. Those present included Wayne Turner, special project manager for the road department; Tom Simmons, emergency management director; and Missy Pickel, payroll specialist.
Dennis Amsinger, county surveyor, reviewed a number of current projects.
Gary Don Letterman, recorder, gave an annual report on the operations of his office. He also reported that the statewide pool known as the Statutory Recorder’s Fund, created by legislation in the early 2000s to encourage counties to separate the circuit clerk and ex officio recorder’s offices by increasing recording fees and providing a subsidy if said fees did not generate $55,000 annually, is in financial distress. Therefore, the state agency overseeing the fund has made the unilateral decision to reduce the subsidy target from $55,000 to $35,250. In effect, this will cut the amount received by Webster County (and similar counties) by approximately $19,750 annually.
Letterman stated the Recorder’s Association was going to try and appeal such action.
The commission participated in a meeting hosted by the Southwest Missouri Council of Governments (SMCOG) concerning an update to the County’s Hazard Mitigation Plan. The meeting was held at the Emergency Management Office, located at 433 E. Commercial St., Marshfield. Also in attendance were Megan Clark, Tyler Wilson and Scott Hayes, representing SMCOG; Tom Simmons, emergency management director; Wayne Turner; Missy Pickel; Michael Taylor, county coroner and chief of the Marshfield Fire Protection District; John Benson, Marshfield city administrator; Lisa McCarty, Marshfield Fire District; Scott Allen, emergency planner for the Webster County Health Unit; Barbara Holmes, chair of the Diggins Board of Trustees; Cari Restine, environmental planner with Sho-Me Power Electric Cooperative; Bob Crump, emergency management director for the city of Seymour; Jerry Nehl, director of Webster County COAD; TJ Bransfield, superintendent of Niangua R-5 School District; Kathy Carnahan, Fordland city clerk; Duane Sanders, Fordland police chief; Thomas Felton, public works, city of Fordland; Timothy Clarkson, assistant chief, Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District; and Tony Boring, foreman for the Seymour Special Road District.
Kevin Farr, collector, discussed personnel issues.
Steve Prange, consultant with Crawford, Murphy & Tilley (CMT), reviewed preliminary findings of the county’s long-range study of the U.S. Highway 60 Corridor.
Oct. 1
Present were Paul Ipock, presiding commissioner; Randy Owens (Southern District) and Dale Fraker (Northern District), associate commissioners.
Shaun Coltrane, owner of Coltrane Asphalt, inquired about performing chip-and-seal on Lacey Branch Lane, the unpaved, county-maintained road upon which he lives, privately (at his own expense). The commission agreed, under the condition that Coltrane would assume responsibility for any repairs during the first year following.
Mike Sturdefant and Nathan Morris, IT director, visited about work to be performed on the jail site, including construction of a parking area on the northeast corner.
The commission participated in a meeting hosted by Crawford, Murphy & Tilley (CMT) at their offices in Springfield. The subject was the county’s long-range study of the U.S. Highway 60 Corridor. Also present were Steve Prange, Tucker Cox, Matt DeMoss and Sabrina Keeling with CMT; John Caufield, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway (BNSF); Andy Mueller, Beth Schaller and John Sanders, with the Southwest District office of the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT); Jack Wright and Larry Scheperle, MoDOT Rail Safety (Multi-Modal) Division; and Stan Whitehurst, county clerk.
The group reviewed preliminary findings of the study. Preparations for upcoming stakeholder and other public meetings were reviewed.
Oct. 7
Present were Paul Ipock, presiding commissioner, and Randy Owens (Southern District), associate commissioner.
Dale Hartwell, maintenance supervisor, gave a department update.
Todd Hungerford, treasurer, presented invoices from officeholder side funds for commission review.
Fraker moved to reinvest reserve funds currently held by the Missouri Securities Investment Program (MOSIP) with Seymour Bank, in order to receive a higher rate of interest. Currently, the County has $1,000,000 ($600,000 from the new Judicial Renovation Savings Fund and $400,000 from the General Revenue Fund) invested in a 180-day fixed investment currently paying 2.49%, and pending renewal at 2.0%. Pursuant to terms of the County’s new depository agreement, Seymour Bank guarantees a return of 2.5%, currently paying 2.78%. Owens seconded. The vote in favor was unanimous; motion carried.
Shelly Clift, deputy county clerk, presented invoices under commission supervision. Said invoices were reviewed and approved.
Two applications were received for funding from the Children’s Trust Fund: Agape House (Mountain View) and the Webster County Victim’s Assistance Program. The current balance of the fund was not sufficient to fully fund both requests. Therefore, Fraker moved to award $900 to the Webster County Victim’s Assistance Program and $300 to Agape House. Owens seconded. The vote in favor was unanimous; motion carried.
Wayne Turner, special projects manager for the road department, discussed sites on a list of potential road improvements that might qualify for federal disaster mitigation funding. Missy Pickel, payroll specialist, also participated in the conversation.
Sheriff Roye Cole presented a written report on the condition of the current jail, on the third floor of the Courthouse.
The commission inspected North Marshall Road and Rifle Range Road.
Spencer Jones, representing Great River Engineering, gave an update on a number of issues, including the County’s application for soft match credit under the Bridge Replacement Off-system (BRO) for work completed replacing the bridge over Gourley Ford (Beach Road); pending approval by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) of a BRO project to replace the deficient bridge on Red Oak Road; priorities for future bridge replacement projects; and proposed improvements to Wester Bluff Road.
Emma Alexander, with the Unique Flower Farm, LLC, conferred with the commission and clerk concerning landscape design around the existing courthouse and the new Justice Center/Jail. Dale Hartwell, maintenance supervisor, and Nathan Morris, IT director, also participated in the discussion, which included a detailed inspection around each facility.
Oct. 8
Present were Paul Ipock, presiding commissioner, and Randy Owens (Southern District) and Dale Fraker (Northern District), associate commissioners.
The commission participated in the 2019 meeting of the Webster County Salary Commission. Minutes are available in the county clerk’s office.
John Benson, Marshfield city administrator, met with the commission to share ideas about forestalling the closure of the county’s only recycling center, operated by WebCo Custom Industries (sheltered workshop) at its facility in Marshfield. The prior week, the Sheltered Workshop Board announced its intention to close the recycling center, effective Nov. 1.
Benson invited the commission to attend the city council meeting on Thursday evening, where the issue will be discussed further.
Kevin Farr, collector, inquired about correspondence sent to every county by the state auditor’s office concerning the Sunshine Law and strongly discouraging the use of self-deleting applications on electronic communications. At Farr’s request, copies of the letter were shared with each elected official.
Mike Frazier, director of WebCo Custom Industries, appeared at the commission’s request to discuss the decision to close the recycling center. He stated that a steep drop in the price obtained for recycled materials had caused the center to begin operating at a deficit of $5,000 per month. Industry experts say the downturn in recycled commodity markets could last four or five years, and that the Sheltered Workshop simply could not absorb that kind of financial loss.
Among the suggestions made was the idea that the county and city might be able to subsidize the operation of the sheltered workshop for a defined period of time to enable the voters to have the opportunity to decide whether to impose an additional property tax to support the operation of the center. Frazier agreed to take that concept to the city and to the SB40 Board (which provides financial support for the sheltered workshop) in preparation for the city council meeting on Thursday evening.
Owens and Ipock attended a stakeholder meeting at Rogersville City Hall concerning the county’s long-range study of the U.S. Highway 60 Corridor. Also present were Steve Prange and Tucker Cox, representing Crawford, Murphy & Tilley (CMT); Andy Mueller, assistant district engineer with the Missouri Department of Transportation; John Black, state representative; Jon Hill, mayor of Rogersville; Chad Bybee, Rogersville city administrator; Russ Lafferty, Travis Trent and Richard Stirts, Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District; Darren Ashley, Logan-Rogersville School District; Tom Houston and Jeff Hensley, Webster Electric Cooperative; and Stan Whitehurst, county clerk.
Fraker accompanied Mike Sturdefant, road supervisor, on an inspection of Tracks Road, Sparklebrook Road, Farmland Road, Old Seymour Road, North Marshall Road, Rifle Range Road and Plank School Road.
Owens and Ipock attended a stakeholder meeting at Fordland City Hall concerning the county’s long-range study of the U.S. Highway 60 Corridor. Also present were Steve Prange & Tucker Cox, representing Crawford, Murphy & Tilley (CMT); Paul Farnsworth, Fordland alderman; Kathy Carnahan, Fordland city clerk; Thomas Felton, Fordland public works; Tom Houston and Jeff Hensley, Webster Electric Cooperative; and Stan Whitehurst, county clerk.
Oct. 10
Fraker attended a meeting of the Marshfield City Council on Thursday, Oct. 10, for the purpose of discussing the potential closure of the recycling center operated by the sheltered workshop. Also present were Mike Frazier, Director of Web-Co Custom Industries; Mayor Robert Williams; Alderpersons Mark Bowers, Vicki Montgomery and Stacy Lee; Karen Rost, city clerk; Sam Rost, deputy city administrator; Doug Fannen, chief of police; Natalie McNish, vice chair of the city finance committee; Stan Whitehurst, county clerk; and one member of the general public, Don Stockton. Sarah Bicknell, reporter for The Marshfield Mail, observed the proceedings.
It appeared that a general consensus was reached to postpone the closure of the recycling center for an additional month to allow time to research the possibility of having the city and county provide financial support until such time as a ballot issue could be placed before the public. Frazier pledged to present this idea to the board of the sheltered workshop the following Monday.
Oct. 14
The commission did not meet Monday, Oct. 14, in observance of Columbus Day, a federal and state holiday.
Oct. 15
Present were Paul Ipock, presiding commissioner, and Randy Owens (Southern District) and Dale Fraker (Northern District), associate commissioners.
Chris Young, representing Murphy Tractor & Equipment, reviewed preparations for a meeting of the Southwest Association of County Commissioners, scheduled for the following day.
Dorisel Bennett, Fordland crew chief, reported on the last of the asphalt patching work for 2019.
Dale Hartwell, maintenance supervisor, gave a department update.
Todd Hungerford, treasurer, presented invoices from officeholder side funds for commission review.
Shelly Clift, deputy county clerk, presented invoices under commission supervision. Said invoices were reviewed and approved.
The commission reviewed and approved lists of change to the property tax books performed by the assessor and collector offices during the month of September 2019, including personal property abatements and additions.
Bids were received for the purchase of bulk fuel for the Fordland and Marshfield road facilities. Two bids were received: Ozark Mountain Energy (OME) and Rex Smith Oil Company. World Fuel Services submitted a statement of no bid.
Owens moved to purchase from the low bidder, OME. Fraker seconded. The vote in favor was unanimous; motion carried.
Rusty Owings, Neal Owings and Christina Shedden requested speed limits on Dartmoore Drive. The Commission agreed to allow residents to purchase signs, with the county to provide installation.
Mike Frazier, Director of Web-Co Custom Industries, informed the commission that the board of the sheltered workshop has decided not to take advantage of an offer of financial assistance by the county and city, and will cease operation of the recycling center effective Nov. 1. John Benson, Marshfield city administrator, was also present.
King Coltrin and Jay Winn, representing CJW Transportation Consultants, informed the commission their firm will work with Summit Natural Gas Company to identify a path from Diggins to Marshfield for a new natural gas line. They also presented a map of the general area through which the line will travel. CJW will also be negotiating with landowners to obtain easements for the proposed line. The intent was merely as a courtesy; the county has no regulatory authority in the matter.
Some of the property owners affected were also present, including Mike Vinehout, Barsha Batson and Sherry Batson.
Owens and Ipock attended a stakeholder meeting at the Diggins Community Building concerning the county’s long-range study of the U.S. Highway 60 Corridor. Also present were Steve Prange and Matt DeMoss, representing Crawford, Murphy & Tilley (CMT); Barbara Holmes, chair of the Diggins Board of Trustees; and Stan Whitehurst, county clerk.
Owens and Ipock attended a stakeholder meeting at Seymour City Hall concerning the county’s long-range study of the U.S. Highway 60 Corridor. Also present were Steve Prange and Matt DeMoss, representing Crawford, Murphy & Tilley (CMT); Dan Wehmer, Seymour alderman; Leslie Houk, Fordland city clerk; Hillary Gintz, city administrator; Steve Richards, superintendent of Seymour R-2 Schools; Wayne Turner, special projects manager for the road department; and Stan Whitehurst, county clerk. Paul Heterbry, landowner near Dewberry Road, also observed the proceedings.
Oct. 16
On Wednesday, Oct. 16, the Webster County Commission hosted a quarterly meeting of the Southwest Missouri Association of County Commissioners. The luncheon meeting, sponsored by Murphy Tractor & Equipment Company, was held at the Emergency Management building, located at 433 E. Commercial Street, Marshfield.
Approximately 40 commissioners, representing approximately 16 area counties, were present. Special guests included Kyle Whittaker, representing University of Missouri Extension Service; Dan Wadlington, field representative for U.S. Senator Roy Blunt; Chris Young, Murphy Tractor; Nick Smith and Jeff Harrelson, Septagon Construction Management; and Stan Whitehurst, county clerk. Karen Craigo, editor of The Marshfield Mail, was also present. After the luncheon, a number of commissioners participated in a tour of the new jail/justice center.
Oct. 21
Present were Paul Ipock, presiding commissioner, and Randy Owens (Southern District) and Dale Fraker (Northern District), associate commissioners.
Dale Hartwell, maintenance supervisor, gave a department update.
Todd Hungerford, treasurer, presented invoices from officeholder side funds for commission review.
Shelly Clift, deputy county clerk, presented invoices under commission supervision. Said invoices were reviewed and approved.
Representatives of Jordan Valley Medical Clinic requested permission to use the gazebo on the east lawn of the courthouse for trick-or-treating activities on Halloween (Oct. 31). A certificate of insurance having been provided, permission was granted.
Mike Sturdefant, road supervisor, gave a report of storm damage (primarily in southern Webster County) from strong winds and rain the previous night.
Brian Letsinger, minister with the Marshfield Church of the Nazarene, requested permission to use the northwest lawn of the courthouse for the annual community trick-or-treat event. Permission was granted, pending provision of a certificate of insurance. Postscript: the certificate was received the next day.
Ben Berkstresser, prosecuting attorney, visited about issues of local interest.
A meeting was held to prepare for the monthly jail progress session the following day. Those participating included Nathan Morris, IT director; and Stan Whitehurst, county clerk.
The commission toured the jail construction site.
Spencer Jones, representing Great River Engineering, reviewed plans for improvements to Wester Bluff Road, a proposed bridge replacement project on Red Oak Road and the current balances of soft match credit vs. construction funds accrued under the federal Bridge Replacement Off-system (BRO) program administered by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).
Fraker moved to go into closed session pursuant to Section 610.021(2) to discuss real estate issues. Owens seconded. The vote in favor was unanimous; motion carried. Tyler Richardson and Samantha Richardson were also present. At the conclusion of the meeting, Owens moved to return to open session. Fraker seconded. The vote in favor was unanimous; motion carried.
Oct. 22
Present were Paul Ipock, presiding commissioner, and Randy Owens (Southern District) and Dale Fraker (Northern District), associate commissioners.
The commission participated in the monthly meeting of elected officials and department heads. Also present were Judge Michael O. Hendrickson; Sheriff Roye Cole; Austin Graybill, assessor; Jill Peck, Circuit Clerk; Gary Don Letterman, recorder; Kevin Farr, collector; Danielle Boggs, public administrator; Stan Whitehurst, county clerk; Dale Hartwell, maintenance supervisor; and Tom Simmons, emergency management director.
Special guests were Kieve Garner, executive director of Ozarks South Central Tourism, and Nicholas Inman. Garner made a presentation regarding her organization’s work in promoting tourism in Webster, Wright and Douglas counties.
The commission inspected Cologna Road and Headwaters Drive.
Commencing at 1:30 p.m. and ending at approximately 4:45 p.m., the commission participated in the monthly jail progress meeting. Also present were Adam Kuehl, HMN Architects; Nick Smith and Jeff Harrelson, Septagon Construction Management; Ben Berkstresser, prosecuting attorney; Sheriff Roye Cole; Tina Davis, jail administrator; Tiffany Knight, office manager for the sheriff’s office; Dale Hartwell, maintenance supervisor; Nathan Morris, IT director; and Stan Whitehurst, county clerk.
Harrelson opened the meeting with a project manager’s report. Owens moved to approve invoice packet #23 (for the month of September 2019), totaling $104,922.75. Fraker seconded. The vote in favor was unanimous; motion carried.
Fraker moved to approve a change order to Bill’s Electric Inc. for $1,070 for relocating the fire alarm flow switch. Owens seconded. The vote in favor was unanimous; motion carried.
Owens moved to approve a change order in the amount of $8,616 to Gillespie Excavating Co. for additional fill needed to bring parking lots to grade. Fraker seconded. The vote in favor was unanimous; motion carried.
Smith requested consideration of a change order to add a closed-circuit video visitation station in each of the two work release areas at a cost of $19,195.47. In the resulting conversation, significant time was devoted to the subject of what electronic devices should be located in dayrooms and work release areas. As the project nears completion, a consensus has emerged that each dayroom (jail pod) should be equipped with two inmate telephone devices, one kiosk for inmate commissary and remote video visitation (operated by Turnkey, Inc.) and a closed-circuit video visitation station (for no-cost video visitation, connected to public stations in the jail lobby). Adequate wiring/connections were not included in the design, the result of combination of contractor/designer errors and a lack of clear understanding. Affordable methods of retrofitting the dayrooms for these devices were debated, ending with a consensus for the construction manager to obtain pricing for their favored solution.
Returning to the original issue, Sheriff Cole requested consideration of a $19,195.47 change order to add closed-circuit video in each of two work release areas. He stated his desire that the work release areas should be equipped with the same equipment as the dayrooms. The design team indicated this was not standard practice, given the lower security needs of a work release program. Citing the added cost, lack of a defined plan for the operation of the work release area and the ability to retrofit after completion, Fraker moved to reject the proposed change order. Owens seconded. Vote in favor was unanimous; motion carried.
Owens moved to approve a change order to restore a food pass in the detention door of dayroom G (as this had been erroneously deleted by the design team) at an additional cost of $1,200. Fraker seconded. The vote in favor was unanimous; motion carried.
At the conclusion of the meeting, and at the request of the sheriff, Fraker moved to go into closed session pursuant to Section 610.021(1), legal issues. Owens seconded. The vote in favor was unanimous; motion carried. At the conclusion of the meeting, Owens moved to return to open session. Fraker seconded. The vote in favor was unanimous; motion carried.
On Tuesday evening, Owens and Ipock attended a public meeting hosted by Crawford, Murphy & Tilley (CMT) regarding the long-range study of the U.S. Highway 60 corridor. The meeting was held at the fellowship hall of the First Baptist Church in Rogersville. Also present were Steve Prange and Matt DeMoss, CMT; Andy Mueller, assistant district engineer with MoDOT; Larry Scheperle and Jack Wright, MoDOT Rail Safety (Multi-Modal) Division; Shawn Randles, superintendent of Logan-Rogersville R-8 School District; approximately 13 members of the general public; and Stan Whitehurst, county clerk.
Oct. 23
On Wednesday, Oct. 23, Owens attended a meeting of the Southwest Missouri Council of Governments (SMCOG), held at the Moon Town Crossing event center on North Glenstone Avenue, in Springfield. Others participating from Webster County were Duane Lavery, GRO Marshfield; Hillary Gintz, Seymour city administrator; Leslie Houk, Seymour city clerk; and Stan Whitehurst, Webster county clerk.
Oct. 28
Present were Paul Ipock, presiding commissioner, and Randy Owens (Southern District), associate commissioner.
Dale Hartwell, maintenance supervisor, reported that the contractor selected to install new roofing on the existing courthouse (pursuant to bids of July 22) will perform a portion of the work this fall, with the remainder to be completed the Spring of 2020.
Todd Hungerford, treasurer, presented invoices from officeholder side funds for commission review. He also presented a report of motor fuel, vehicle sales tax and vehicle fee increase revenues received into the Road & Bridge Fund during the first 10 months of 2019 and a current settlement of county funds.
Shelly Clift, deputy county clerk, presented invoices under commission supervision. Said invoices were reviewed and approved.
Sheriff Roye Cole reviewed a list of issues related to the jail construction project. The commission also asked questions related to his decision to donate a patrol car to Texas County.
Gary Thompson, former owner of Architectural Components Group, Inc. (ACGI), now Armstrong World Industries, visited with the commission concerning his plans. Afterward, the sheriff and county clerk accompanied Thompson on a tour of the new jail.
Jeff Harrelson, Septagon Construction Management, requested approval of a change order with Bill’s Electric, Inc., (BEI) for stainless steel enclosures to enable installation of certain electronic devices in the jail dayrooms and work release detention areas (see minutes of Oct. 22) at a proposed cost of $4,457.35. Owens moved to approve; Ipock seconded. The vote was two in favor, none against. Motion carried.
Ipock and Owens inspected Cologna Road, Headwaters Drive, Ridge Road and Turnbo Road.
Ipock and Owens, accompanied by Sheriff Cole, the county clerk, and Nathan Morris (IT director), made an extended inspection of the jail construction site.
Owens moved to adopt a change in policy regarding rights-of-way requirements for county-maintained roads, to wit, for roadways adjoining railroad or other utility right-of-way and any easement for drainage, maintenance or other road purposes will be counted towards the 60 foot of right-of-way required for county-maintained roads. Ipock seconded. The vote was two in favor, none against. Motion carried.
Oct. 29
Present were Paul Ipock, presiding commissioner, and Randy Owens (Southern District) and Dale Fraker (Northern District), associate commissioners.
Skip Barnes, representing Fabick, paid a sales call regarding the Caterpillar line of heavy equipment.
David Marlin and Robin Marlin reported incidents of vandalism near their property on Beach Road.
Owens moved to appoint Toni Walton to replace Karen Augustine on the board of the Webster County Library District. Augustine resigned, due to health concerns. Fraker seconded. The vote in favor was unanimous; motion carried. Walton will be eligible to complete a term ending June 30, 2021.
The commission hosted a reception, during which representatives of the Rachel Donnelson (Springfield) Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented a flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol Building on Sept. 11, 2019 for display in the new justice center. Those representatives included DAR vice-regent Margaret Teague, Fran Black, Sally Bueno and Pam Cole. Those witnessing the presentation included Sheriff Roye Cole; Gary Don Letterman, recorder; Kevin Farr, collector; Austin Graybill, assessor; Danielle Boggs, public administrator; Jill Peck, circuit clerk; Todd Hungerford, treasurer; Stan Whitehurst, county clerk; Janel Heape, deputy collector; Kyndl McGeehee, administrative assistant for the public administrator’s office; and Karen Craigo, editor of The Marshfield Mail.
Sheriff Cole remained to discuss the jail project and other issues. In particular, there was discussion related to moving two flagpoles near the entrance of the new jail to the curb bump out on the street. Consensus was reached to approve the new design as presented by the architect the prior week.
Mark Haden visited about the long-range study for the U.S. Highway 60 corridor. In particular, he was concerned about a proposed improvement near the intersection of State Highway U and Highway 60.
The Commission participated in a meeting hosted by Webster Electric Cooperative concerning economic development, held at their offices in Marshfield. The brainstorming session was facilitated by an economic development consultant retained by Sho-Me Power Corporation, Janet Ady, of Ady Advantage (Madison, Wisconsin).
Among those present were David Steward, superintendent, Marshfield R-1 School District; Chris Ford, superintendent, Fordland R-3 School District; Shawn Randles, superintendent, and John O’Neal, assistant superintendent, Logan-Rogersville R-8 School District; T.J. Bransfield, superintendent, Niangua R-5 School District; Theresa Sampaio, Missouri Department of Economic Development; Jane Hood, Southwest Missouri Council of Governments (SMCOG); Robert Williams, mayor, and John Benson, administrator, City of Marshfield; Duane Lavery, CEO of GRO Marshfield; John Fogleson, president, Marshfield Development League; Tom Houston, manager, Webster Electric Cooperative; Tim Lewis, Sho-Me Power Corporation; Jamie Clark, Central Bank of the Ozarks; and Stan Whitehurst, county clerk.
On Tuesday evening, Oct. 29, Ipock attended a public meeting hosted by Crawford Murphy & Tilley (CMT) regarding the long-range study of the U.S. Highway 60 corridor. The meeting was held at Fordland City Hall. Also present were Steve Prange, Tucker Cox and Sabrina Keeling, CMT; Andy Mueller, assistant district engineer with MoDOT; Larry Scheperle and Jack Wright, MoDOT Rail Safety (Multi-Modal) Division; Mayor Don Burks, Alderman Paul Farnsworth, city clerk Kathy Carnahan and Thomas Felton, public works, from the city of Fordland; approximately 35 people from the general public; and Stan Whitehurst, county clerk.
Oct. 31
On Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, Owens attended a MoDOT Prioritization meeting at the Southwest District office in Springfield for the purpose of voting on the ranking of regional transportation priorities. Approximately 50 people participated, representing five regional planning organizations: SMCOG; Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission; Joplin Area Transportation Study Organization; Kaysinger Basin Regional Planning Commission and the Harry S Truman Coordinating Council. Also attending as non-voting observers were John Black, state representative, District 137, and Stan Whitehurst, county clerk. One outcome of said process was that proposed improvements to the U.S. Highway 60 corridor (including those currently being detailed in the county’s long-range study) were ranked as the number two road improvement in the five-region area.
