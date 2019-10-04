The Webster County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4101 named David Hannaford the winner of the Mag .22 Henry Golden Boy rifle during Harvest Days Sept. 20-21. The winning ticket was drawn by Donna Burks, director of the Webster County Victim Assistance Program, and witnessed by Duane Bird, surgeon, and John Dodson, quartermaster, of the Webster County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4101. This raffle was a fundraiser to help local veterans.