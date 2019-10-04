The Webster County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4101 named David Hannaford the winner of the Mag .22 Henry Golden Boy rifle during Harvest Days Sept. 20-21. The winning ticket was drawn by Donna Burks, director of the Webster County Victim Assistance Program, and witnessed by Duane Bird, surgeon, and John Dodson, quartermaster, of the Webster County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4101. This raffle was a fundraiser to help local veterans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.