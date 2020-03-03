COLUMBIA — U.S. Cellular has announced that it made a $13 million investment in its network infrastructure, store environment and statewide communities in Missouri in 2019. This includes nearly $12.6 million to enhance the network experience for Missouri residents through upgrades that improve coverage, capacity and data speed.
To better serve consumers and small business owners and create an enjoyable in-store shopping experience, the company invested $352,000 to update, redesign or relocate seven retail stores in Missouri throughout the year. In its retail locations, customers can see first-hand the latest smartphones and tablets from Apple, Samsung, Google and LG, the latest Smart Home products from Google Nest and hundreds of consumer electronics items, such as smart watches and wireless speakers, headphones and chargers.
The company also celebrated five years of donating to Boys & Girls Club of America in the state.
"Our customers trust us to provide them fast, reliable wireless service, so it's only fair that we invest in making their wireless experience the best it can be every day," said Nakeita Stewart, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in Missouri. "It starts with the network, but it doesn’t stop there for us. We make our stores welcoming, we hire and train smart and friendly associates, and because we are a part of the community, too, we invest in local youth to inspire them to lead us in to the next generation."
