Jim and Clara Totten will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Conway Sacred Heart Catholic Church hall, located on 310 S. Spruce St., Conway. All family and friends are invited to come by and offer well-wishes to the couple. Everybody is invited to join them for mass at 4 p.m. as well.
