The good news for the Marshfield High School football team is that it won the combined first, second and fourth quarters by a 30-20 score. The bad news is they count all four quarters.
The Blue Jays did a lot of things very well in the opener of this very strange fall sports season. Sophomore quarterback Bryant Bull looked composed and in control, completing 15 of 29 pass attempts, good for 213 yards and four touchdowns. Perhaps most vital is that he threw no interceptions and was not sacked in the contest. In fact, he was rarely hurried, as the offensive line provided excellent protection all night.
Bull’s top target was senior Blake Anderson, who corraled eight tosses, good for 146 yards and a touchdown.
The running game did its job as well, accumulating 157 yards on 28 carries, mostly by Daylon Kanengieter, who compiled 103 yards on 15 carries, including a clutch 59-yard scamper late in the game.
“I thought we played really well,” said Blue Jays head coach Cody Bull. “We came out and looked exactly the way I thought we could look. We’re dealing with injuries to both our starting running backs, and I thought our kids did really well. They played their tails off.”
Helping to fill the injury gap in the backfield was senior Eli Steffen, who churned out 38 tough yards up the middle and often delivered even bigger hits than he received.
Looking good early
Marshfield sophomore Tate Boles fielded the game’s opening kick from the upback spot and returned it to the Jays’ 40-yard line. From there it took the offense only four plays to find the end zone, three of them being passes from Bull to Anderson, including the 20-yard TD strike. Sophomore Joe Harles tacked on the extra point for the early 7-0 lead.
The Blue Jays’ defense was solid on the ensuing series, keeping the Indians in their own territory. After a Seneca punt, Marshfield took over again on its 35-yard line.
Although a couple Jays penalties threatened to short-circuit the drive, Marshfield again marched down the field, highlighted by Steffen runs of 8 and 7 yards before Bull hit sophomore Travis Greenfield on a 37-yard post pattern for the score. The extra point made the score 14-0 with 3:12 still left in the first period.
Then came the first hiccup of the game for the Blue Jays, as Seneca returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards untouched to cut the lead in half.
But the Blue Jays came right back, taking advantage of good field position and a 39-yard Bull strike to Anderson to set up a 4-yard scoring toss to senior Landon Wilson to close out the first quarter up 20-7.
The second stanza saw the Blue Jays and Indians trade scores, with Seneca punching in a 1-yard run midway through the quarter and Marshfield extending the lead back to 27-14 just before intermission on another short strike — this one of 3 yards — to Wilson.
Wheels off in third quarter
Unfortunately for the Marshfield faithful, everything that had gone well in the first half went wrong in the third quarter.
Seneca had the ball to start the second half and immediately began to break off big chunks of yardage on the ground, covering 67 yards in four plays to close the gap to 27-21.
The Blue Jays were unable to get any traction on their first possession of the half, resulting in a punt. The Indians then ran off 13 plays — holding the ball for around six minutes — before taking their first lead of the night, 28-27, on a 1-yard run.
Adding to Marshfield’s woes, after another ineffective offensive series, the Blue Jays’ punt was partially blocked, giving Seneca a short field to cover at the Marshfield 43-yard line.
The silver lining: It ended the third quarter.
“We didn’t play very well in the third quarter,” said Coach Bull. “We had some blow-ups on special teams that really hurt us.”
Close, controversial end
The change in quarter didn’t immediately alter the Blue Jays’ fortunes, as an eight-play possession had the Indians in a third-and-goal just a foot from the pylon. Then fortune smiled on the Blue Jays, as the ensuing snap got away from the Seneca quarterback, who recovered it on the Indians’ 5-yard line. From there, Seneca chose to settle for a field-goal try from a distance not much longer than an extra point.
The Indians had been successful on all four of their extra points in the contest, though none of them had been pretty. Their fifth was a dying quail that never got as high as the crossbar.
That gave the Blue Jays a new ray of hope at their own 20-yard line. On the second play of the series, Kanengieter put them in a position to capitalize, breaking several tackles down the far sideline until he had chewed up 59 yards, down to the opposite 20.
Three more plays were only able to move the ball to the 14-yard line. On fourth down, Coach Bull sent Harles in to try his hand — or foot, in this case — at a field goal, this one from 31 yards out. Harles split the uprights to put the Blue Jays back on top, 30-28.
“Joe’s a very good kicker, and we have a lot of confidence in him,” said Bull.
But kickoff woes once again reared an ugly head when two consecutive attempts sailed out of bounds, resulting in the kickoff position being moved back 10 yards. That amounted to Seneca starting its possession inside Marshfield territory, and a quick 48-yard scoring pass put the Indians back on top, 34-30. The two-point conversion attempt failed.
Junior Jake Sheffer took the kickoff in the upback spot and gave the Blue Jays a short field with a return to the Marshfield 48-yard line.
From there, the Blue Jays moved the ball inside the red zone before twin controversies occurred. First, a pass attempt to Anderson in the end zone was broken up on a play that appeared to the home faithful to be clearly pass interference.
The second controversy happened when, one play later, the sideline yard marker indicated Marshfield had failed on a fourth-down play, while the scoreboard indicated the play was on third down. Figuring into the discussion was an offsides penalty against Seneca, which the Marshfield coaches say was marked as a down by the sideline marker and should not have been. The officials discussed the situation for several minutes, with the referee making several trips to each sideline. In the end, Marshfield retained possession with fourth down at the 16-yard line.
With essentially one play left for all the marbles the Blue Jays were unable to convert, as Bull’s pass attempt sailed high and out of the end zone. From there, Seneca was able to run out the clock to claim the 34-30 win.
“I thought they got the call right at the end,” said Coach Bull. “But the blatant pass interference cost us the game, to be honest with you. I don’t like saying something like that; it’s unfortunate that's the way it went down.”
Coming up
The Blue Jays hope to rally from this early setback when they travel to Cassville this Friday. The Wildcats fell 21-13 to Mount Vernon on Friday.
