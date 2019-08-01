Helen Jackson, the last known Civil War widow, will celebrate her 100th birthday on Aug. 3 by receiving family and friends this Sunday at the Elkland Independent Methodist Church (where she is a charter member) immediately following the morning worship service, which begins at 11 am.
The church is located at 121 Elkland Road.
Those wishing to send birthday greetings to Jackson can do so at PO Box 212, Marshfield MO 65706. The omission of gifts is requested for the birthday celebration.
Jackson was born on Aug. 3, 1919, in Niangua, to James Washington Jackson and Thursa Arizona Shelby Jackson. Jackson has been a lifelong resident of Webster County and was an active community volunteer as long as her health permitted. She was the first recipient of the Cherry Blossom Medal for her longtime involvement and support of the Missouri Cherry Blossom Festival.
