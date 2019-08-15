David and Mary Lou (Morgans) Richerson were married on Aug. 14, 1949. Born to this union were four children, Loretta, Ann, Dale and Mariona. Visits would be appreciated in the home or at Marshfield Care Center. Cards may be sent to 1409 Longhorn Road, Elkland MO 65644
