On Wednesday, the Marshfield Optimist Club selected the top three entries for its Shamrock Shuffle Flyer Development Contest.
Rodney Cain, chairman of the Shamrock Shuffle event in Marshfield, presented cash prizes to Jaden Hicks (first place, $200), Olivia Donovan (second place, $150) and Kori Cromer (third place, $100). The contest was created as a way to promote the Marshfield Optimist Club’s 12th annual Shamrock Shuffle Run in the spring.
“We go for a poster that is creative and clear,” said Cain. “When we meet on Monday mornings for the Optimist Club, I lay out the flyers and the whole membership votes on the ones they like. That’s how I pick the first, second and third entries.”
Ray Fryman, MHS Graphic Design teacher, said when he first introduced the assignment, he gave students a general guideline as to what a client is looking for with designs.
“I had the students think about the name of the event,” said Fryman. “What kind of things would be associated with the event? Students are always challenged to figure out what is the best way to represent visually what is being communicated verbally. The visual information needs to be consistent with the information that is being on the flyer.”
With the Shamrock Shuffle event, students were encouraged to explore other 5K run/walk events locally and nationally to help them with the project.
“We had freedom to experiment with the design,” said Hicks. “For my poster, I went for something that was simple but got the message across. The project challenged me to step outside the box visually and learn how to take critiques.”
The contest offers an opportunity for students to build their portfolio and connect with local businesses. Donovan, a senior at Marshfield High School, currently interns at Sign Effects in Marshfield.
“I will be with Sign Effects through this whole year, both semesters,” said Donovan. “I’m really enjoying it, and it’s challenging me in the graphic design realm since that’s something I’m interested in.”
This is the sixth poster the Graphic Design class has designed for the contest. The winning poster will be used by the Marshfield Optimist Club for its 12th annual Shamrock Shuffle Run March 14 at the Marshfield First Baptist Church.
