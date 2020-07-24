“I was pretty happy overall by the results,” said senior Kinzie Keys. “It was a waiting game for all of us. We wanted to know how we did.”
In their first year of competition, Keys and Mackenzie Phillips weren’t expecting Marshfield High School to earn silver in the 2020 FCCLA ational Leadership Conference STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Events July 7-9.
FCCLA stands for Family Career and Community Leaders of America, and Marshfield High School boasts an active chapter.
“Honestly, I anticipated the worst,” said Keys. “While waiting for the results, I just thought, ‘Well, we gave it our best, but there were some things we could have done better on.’ Then when we got silver, I just felt really surprised and excited.”
Due to COVID-19, the competition was held virtually this year. Keys and Phillips presented the Chapter in Review Portfolio, a team event that recognizes chapters that develop and implement an in-depth service project that makes a worthwhile contribution to families, schools and communities.
“It’s an extensive project,” said Keys. “In essence, it’s like a chapter review of all the things we have done throughout the year.”
The students created a video, which had to be entered in the national competition by May 22. The whole presentation had to be under 15 minutes.
“We went through the criteria with Pat Boshe,” said Phillips, referring to the chapter’s advisor. “With each slide in our presentation, we made sure we included everything, from the pictures to the content. Our competition coach, Ariana Taylor, also had a lot to do with our preparation. She had to go through all of it and tried to figure out what would work best for us.”
With her experience, Keys said she had no trouble with the presentation aspect, but the challenging part involved rehearsing it repeatedly.
“Our advisor, Pat Boshe, had us run through it over and over again,” said Keys. “If we didn’t get something right or we stumbled on a word, then she would have us do it again. She really wanted us to get it down.”
It started with the regional competition, held during the FCCLA Region 10 meeting Jan. 30 at Missouri State University in Springfield. The first two students who competed in regionals were Keys and Kaylee Hamilton. For state and nationals, Keys and Phillips presented the chapter project.
“In the beginning, I was just a motivator,” said Phillips. “I attended the regionals competition with Kinzie Keys and Kaylee Hamilton. After that, we won gold and I took over for the state and national level, which was extremely hard. It’s a lot of information.”
In order to advance to state, students had to qualify for gold at the regional level. Due to COVID-19, the state competition, originally planned for March 16 in Tan-Tar-A Resort in Osage Beach, was canceled. Phillips said their chapter still advanced to the national level after the judges looked at their regional scores.
“Our scores were just high enough to get us to nationals,” said Phillips. “That’s when we really had to start practicing and going over things.”
Phillips said this is her first time working alongside Keys, but she gleaned more information and tips from her. Keys noted, in regards to Phillips, “I enjoyed doing this project with Mackenzie. I like how fun she is. I got to learn more about her, as well. Before, I only knew her from another friend, but actually working with her gave me a chance to know her better.”
Regarding the competition, Phillips added, “I think this really helped me step out of my comfort zone. Normally, I’m not a talkative person, so presenting in front of people during practice, like the Marshfield Rotary Club and the Marshfield Board of Education, made me a little nervous. Now, I feel like I’m able to present things in front of people with more confidence and take on that leadership role. Working with Kinzie Keys also really helped, too.”
