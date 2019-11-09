The OACAC Weatherization Department will offer a free session called Saving Energy this Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the OACAC Webster County Neighborhood Center, 50 York Drive, Suite 8, Marshfield.
Weatherization supplies will be offered, and advice will be available on reducing winter heating bills and qualifying for utility assistance.
Participants should make childcare arrangements. Registration is available at 859-4589.
OACAC is the Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation.
