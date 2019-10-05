Senior menus and activities

Senior centers operate in several towns throughout The Marshfield Mail readership area. Here are their menus and activities for Sept. 4-10:

The Strafford Senior Center, 201 W. Bumgarner Blvd., Strafford, serves meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is a suggested contribution of $3.50 for those who are 60 and over. For those under 60, the charge is $6.

Here is the menu:

Today: Beef enchilada

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken

Friday: Meatloaf

Monday: Ham and beans

Tuesday: Deluxe bacon cheeseburger

The center also offers a full schedule of daily activities. Here is the schedule for the same period:

Today: 1 p.m. quilting, men’s pool

Thursday: 10 a.m., book club

Friday: 12:30 p.m., bingo; 1 p.m., quilting

Monday: 5-8 p.m., music jam

Tuesday: Knitting/crocheting group

Rogersville Area Senior Center

The Rogersville Area Senior Center, 197 S Marshall St., Rogersville, serves meals from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. The charge is $3.50 for those who are 60 or older and registered, or $6 for those under 60.

Conway Senior Center

At the Conway Senior Center, 105 W Jefferson Ave, Conway, soup is served daily at 10:30 a.m., and lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Menus are subject to change. Cost is $4 for 60 and older, and all guests under 60 pay $6.50.

Here are the menu and activities for the week:

Wednesday: Hamburger steak with grilled onions; 1 p.m., board meeting

Thursday: Grilled chicken sandwich

Friday: Cheddar baked chicken; 10 a.m., bingo

Monday: Hamburger sliders; 5-8 p.m., music jam

Tuesday: Meatballs with sweet chili sauce

Fair Grove Senior Center

Lunch at the Fair Grove Senior Center, 122 S. Orchard, Fair Grove, is served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50.

Here are the menu and activities for the week:

Today: Roasted chicken; 1 p.m., exercise group; foot clinic by appointment

Thursday: Meatloaf

Friday: Classic ham and beans with cornbread

Monday: Smothered burger

Tuesday: Chicken or steak gyros; lunch entertainment by Wayne Cooper; 12:30 p.m., craft club

