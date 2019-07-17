Hometown Happenings

Posted Wednesday, July 17, 2019 5:59 am

Wednesday, July 17

• Brian Wendling presents Juggling! Comedy! Energy!, 10 a.m., at the Webster County Library, 219 W. Jackson St., Marshfield.

• Back to School Life Skills class, 12 p.m.-3 p.m., at OACAC Webster County Neighborhood Center, 211 N. Clay St. Ste D, Marshfield. Call 417-859-4589 to register.

• AA, noon, Marshfield Nazarene Church, east entrance. For more information, contact John at 224-5573.

• Quill and Ink Creative Writing class, 3 p.m., Webster County Library, 219 W. Jackson St., Marshfield. Open to the public, no fees.

• Open gym hallwalking, 3:30-6 p.m., Marshfield Community Center, 110 E. Commercial St. Donation of $1 is suggested. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call 859-6055 or email melaniefraker@gmail.com.

• TOPS Mo. 686 Strafford, 4:30 p.m. weigh-in, Strafford High School.

Thursday, July 18

• Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program signup, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Marshfield Senior Center.

• Republican Party, 7 p.m., Grillo’s Cafe. For dinner, arrive at 6 p.m.

• TOPS 0534 Marshfield, 3:30 p.m., Webster County Library, 219 W. Jackson St. Visitors welcome.

• Open gym hallwalking, 3:30-6 p.m., Marshfield Community Center, 110 E. Commercial St. Donation of $1 is suggested. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call 859-6055 or email melaniefraker@gmail.com.

• TOPS Mo. No. 1039 Conway, 5:30 p.m., 589-6056 or 589-2121.

• Living Free, 6 p.m., 1 Inside Truth Church, 359 Banning St., Suite E, Marshfield. A free class for anyone with life-controlling issues. For information, contact Chip at 551-2351 or on the church’s Facebook page.

• Marshfield Lions Club, 6:30 p.m., 210 Maple St. All are welcome.

• AA, 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Church, 859-6031

Friday, July 19

• AA, noon, Marshfield Nazarene Church, east entrance. For more information, contact John at 224-5573.

• Celebrate Recovery, Four Rivers Church. Dinner starts at 5:45 p.m. with meeting at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Misti at 241-3997 or Joe 241-3845.

• AA, Diggins ABC Group, 7 p.m., Diggins Baptist Church, Highway 60 and NN, 464-1750.

• Unchained Biblical 12-step, 7-8 p.m., CrossBridge Church, 302 S. Clay St., Marshfield. Open to all addictions and support needs. Childcare and dinner provided.

• Celebrate Recovery Four Rivers Church Grief Class, 5:45 p.m., 317 Pleasant Prairie Road, Marshfield. Every third Friday. Bible based group dealing with all forms of loss and grief from A-Z. Call Michelle 630-2086 or Misti Reyes at 241-1076.

Saturday, July 20

• Al Anon, 6 p.m., Fellowship Bible Church, 4855 S. Farm Road 205, Rogersville, 619-4788.

Monday, July 22

• Preschool Story Time, 10 a.m., Webster County Library, Marshfield. A free weekly kids event that includes stories and a craft. For more information, call the library at 468-3335.

• Open gym hallwalking, 3:30-6 p.m., Marshfield Community Center, 110 E. Commercial St. Donation of $1 is suggested. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call 859-6055 or email melaniefraker@gmail.com.

• Tick and Chigger AA Group closed meeting, 7 p.m., Big Book Study, Elkland Christian Church. Open meeting held first Monday each month, 833-3651 or 859-5518.

• AA meeting, 7:30 p.m., Marshfield Nazarene Church, east entrance. For more information, contact John at 224-5573.

• Al Anon meeting, 7:30 p.m., Marshfield Nazarene Church. Contact Jane at 224-5654.

Tuesday, July 23

• Storytime at the Library, 10:30 a.m., Rogersville Branch Library, 104 N. Beatie St. A free weekly kids event that includes stories and a craft. For more information, call the library at 753-3220.

• It’s Showtime, 9:30 a.m., Webster County Library, 219 W. Jackson St., Marshfield. This week’s feature is “Suspicion,” starring Cary Grant and Joan Fontaine. The film showings are free and open to all residents every Tuesday morning in the meeting room of the Garst Memorial Library. For more information, contact the library at 468-3335.

• Marshfield Rotary Club Meeting, noon, at 210 W. Maple Street, Marshfield.

• Open gym hallwalking, 3:30-6 p.m., Marshfield Community Center, 110 E. Commercial St. Donation of $1 is suggested. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call 859-6055 or email melaniefraker@gmail.com.

• TOPS MO 1234 Rogersville, 5:45 p.m., Rogersville Church of Christ, off Center Street across from Citizens Bank of Rogersville.

• Crossroads to Recovery N/A meetings, 6 p.m., CrossBridge Church, 302 S. Clay St., Marshfield, 838-3013.

• Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Study Group, 6:30 p.m., at Four Rivers Church, 317 Pleasant Prairie Road, Marshfield. For more information, call Misti at 241-1076 or Joe at 241-3845.

Wednesday, July 24

• Quill and Ink Creative Writing Group, 3 p.m., Webster County Library, 219 W. Jackson St., Marshfield. Guest speaker Sharon Kissiah-Holmes. Open to the public; no fees.