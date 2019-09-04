Hometown Happenings

Posted Wednesday, September 4, 2019 5:00 am

Wednesday, Sept. 4

• AA, noon, Marshfield Nazarene Church, east entrance. For more information, contact John at 224-5573.

• Quill and Ink Creative Writing class, 3 p.m., Webster County Library, 219 W. Jackson St., Marshfield. Open to the public, no fees.

• Open gym hallwalking, 3:30-6 p.m., Marshfield Community Center, 110 E. Commercial St. Donation of $1 is suggested. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call 859-6055 or email melaniefraker@gmail.com.

• TOPS Mo. 686 Strafford, 4:30 p.m. weigh-in, Strafford High School.

• Thursday, Sept. 5

• TOPS 0534 Marshfield, 3:30 p.m., Webster County Library, 219 W. Jackson St. Visitors welcome.

• TOPS Mo. No. 1039 Conway, 5:30 p.m., 589-6056 or 589-2121.

• Living Free, 6 p.m., 1 Inside Truth Church, 359 Banning St., Suite E, Marshfield. A free class for anyone with life-controlling issues. For information, contact Chip at 551-2351 or on the church’s Facebook page.

• Marshfield Lions Club, 6:30 p.m., 210 Maple St. All are welcome.

• AA, 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Church, 859-6031

• Friday, Sept. 6

• Mt. Sinai Cemetery Meeting, 7 p.m., at Mt. Sinai Church, 254 Mt. Sinai Rd, Marshfield.

• Celebrate Recovery, Four Rivers Church. Dinner starts at 5:45 p.m. with meeting at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Misti at 241-3997 or Joe 241-3845.

• AA, Diggins ABC Group, 7 p.m., Diggins Baptist Church, Highway 60 and NN, 464-1750.

• Unchained Biblical 12-step, 7-8 p.m., CrossBridge Church, 302 S. Clay St., Marshfield. Open to all addictions and support needs. Childcare and dinner provided.

• Celebrate Recovery Four Rivers Church Grief Class, 5:45 p.m., 317 Pleasant Prairie Road, Marshfield. Every third Friday. Bible based group dealing with all forms of loss and grief from A-Z. Call Michelle 630-2086 or Misti Reyes at 241-1076.

Saturday, Sept. 7

• Al Anon, 6 p.m., Fellowship Bible Church, 4855 S. Farm Road 205, Rogersville, 619-4788.

Sunday, Sept. 8

Hidden Waters Nature Park Music in the Park, 6 p.m., featuring Helen Russell & Company, 716 W. Hubble Drive, Marshfield. Concert is free, but contributions to maintenance of Hidden Waters Nature Park is welcome.

• Monday, Sept. 9

• Preschool Story Time, 10 a.m., Webster County Library, Marshfield. A free weekly kids event that includes stories and a craft. For more information, call the library at 468-3335.

• Tick and Chigger AA Group closed meeting, 7 p.m., Big Book Study, Elkland Christian Church. Open meeting held first Monday each month, 833-3651 or 859-5518.

• AA meeting, 7:30 p.m., Marshfield Nazarene Church, east entrance. For more information, contact John at 224-5573.

• Al Anon meeting, 7:30 p.m., Marshfield Nazarene Church. Contact Jane at 224-5654.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

• Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition signup, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Marshfield Senior Center. Farmer’s market food vouchers to be provided.

• Marshfield Rotary Club Meeting, noon, at 210 W. Maple Street, Marshfield.

• TOPS MO 1234 Rogersville, 5:45 p.m., Rogersville Church of Christ, off Center Street across from Citizens Bank of Rogersville.

• Crossroads to Recovery N/A meetings, 6 p.m., CrossBridge Church, 302 S. Clay St., Marshfield, 838-3013.

• Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Study Group, 6:30 p.m., at Four Rivers Church, 317 Pleasant Prairie Road, Marshfield. For more information, call Misti at 241-1076 or Joe at 241-3845.

Wednesday, Sept. 11

• Quill and Ink Creative Writing Group, 3 p.m., Webster County Library, 219 W. Jackson St., Marshfield