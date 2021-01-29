Marshfield wrestlers made the hour-long journey back up US-65 North and I-44 East from Reeds Spring believing they had fallen short in defending the Big 8 Girls Conference Tournament Championship.
Alas, the Lady Jays are actually back-to-back winners.
“We left and thought we hadn’t won,” said Marshfield 127-pounder Rylee Wilson. “It was supposed to be Cassville [that had won].”
"It was crazy," said Kiana Massie, the Lady Jays' 174-pounder. "We looked up at the score and [it said] they beat us by 20], and we were like 'there's no way.' They messed up a lot of scores [then] the coaches fixed our stuff at the table and we were still losing by seven. We were bummed because we were counting on winning again."
Total redemption didn't come until the next morning for the Lady Jays, who were in their first-hour classes when a take came that they had actually finished with 152 points, three more than runner-up Cassville.
"I was in human anatomy class when I got the text," Massie said. "I stood up and said 'we won,' and everyone looked at me. And then [I told them what had happened]."
Apparently in the tabulating, it had been marked that a Cassville wrestler had defeated one from Marshfield, when the opposite was actually the case.
The aforementioned top two programs were a close 1-2, followed by Seneca in third with 93 points and Monett in fourth with 47.
Wilson was Marshfield’s lightest wrestler to top the podium, picking up a handful of pinfall victories in the process. “I thought it was going to be a lot harder than what it actually was. It took me 1:02 to beat one girl and 1:07 to beat another, then I put legs in on a Nevada girl five or six times.”
“I wasn’t really worried because every girl I wrestled I had already beaten.”
Massie was one of two other Jays grapplers to claim gold. “First match, I wrestled a girl who was in the 195 class but dropped to my class recently. We went a full three rounds and I beat her 20-10. My next two, I pinned both girls in the first round.”
Kylie Martin won the 195-pound division with three pinfall wins, including over teammate Megan Petty, who finished in second place.
Among the numerous other second-place finishers from Marshfield were Josselynn Yates (107 pounds), Rozalyn Richerson (112), Alliyah Joiner (117), Ariaha McIllwain (137), Carley Cardoza (143), Macie James (151), Trinity Lesser (159) and Leanna Merrell (235).
It appears official recognition of the victory will arrive via delivery at some point.
“[Coach Wright] said he didn't know how we'll get the actual plaque," Massie said. "They'll probably have to ship it to us."
The Lady Jays also defeated Webb City (72-6) and Jefferson City (60-12) on Jan. 19 to remain undefeated.
