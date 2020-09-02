With the completion of jamborees and football kicking off, now’s the time to look at some programs expected to post winning campaigns and possibly making noise in districts, or beyond.
Logan-Rogersville Girls Golf
Only Emma Strong graduates from the quartet that again reached the Class 1 state final last October. That team shot a combined 827, good enough for a fourth-place finish at Fremont Hills Country Club.
Brooke Wagner, the individual winner at the 2019 Marshfield Girls Invitational Golf Tournament, is one senior expected to help chip the Lady Wildcats back to state. She shot a 171 at least year’s tournament, good for eighth overall, and also placed in the top five at both districts and sectionals.
She’ll be joined by another senior, Carlie Aultman, who posted a top-10 score at districts and finished 33rd at the Class 1 tournament. Also returning is March Mantala, who was the team’s No. 4 last year as just a freshman.
L-R will again participate in the Marshfield Invitational to be held on Sept. 8.
Strafford Football
After losing a host of skill position players to graduation the year prior, 2019 was a year for the Indians’ line play to gel.
Under the tutelage of former Sooner Tyler Evans, that unit that has risen up the ranks has enjoyed another year of experience and will be the core strength of this season’s team. Jaydyn Strafford, Chris Cook, Hunter Blankenship and Anthony Perry are among the senior-laden returners.
After grooming Mason Foley from wide receiver to quarterback, Strafford will employ a similar formula with another multi-sport athlete in Vance Mullins. The 5-foot-10 signal caller worked in a TD pass already last year in the 27-21 win over Slater.
History is on Strafford’s side to improve on a 5-5 year that was dinged by injuries. The Indians have averaged 8.6 wins the past decade while posting just two sub-.500 seasons.
After opening at Liberty (Mountain View), the Indians get three in a row at home, beginning with Ava on Sept. 4.
Logan-Rogersville Softball
The Lady Cats, disappointed by falling short of a district title in 2018, came back last year and proved they’re better off odd. A three-hit complete game by Halle Miles pushed Logan-Rogersville to a 2-1 win over Reeds Spring to give the program its third district crown (2015, 2017, 2019) in the past five seasons.
Although two first-team All-Big 8 infielders, Angie Coambes and Shelby Ince, and a second-teamer in pitcher Paige Leathead are graduate departures, there’s a scary amount of talent still at head coach Denny McHenry’s disposal.
Miles, now a sophomore, racked up 11 wins on the mound and is back as the ace, but she can get it done at the plate as well, smashing over .450 at the plate with nine home runs in her first year of varsity.
Short on size but not on talent, junior Jenna Lane flashed power late in last year’s season. Included among her three late-season three dingers was a game-winning grand slam to beat McDonald County in sectionals.
Also among the next wave of standouts, infielder Cassidy Coambes will be another powerful bat after landing first-team All-Big 8 honors as a freshman and finishing as the team’s leading hitter, while junior Jenna McKenzie should provide another good arm to complement Miles.
After opening the weekend at the Sullivan Invitational, the Lady Cats play at Aurora before their home opener Sept. 3 against Branson.
Other programs to watch: Logan-Rogersville volleyball; Strafford volleyball; Logan-Rogersville boys soccer; Conway volleyball
