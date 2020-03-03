MARSHFIELD –– Logan-Rogersville did its job of advancing in a Class 4 district semifinal Tuesday night with a 72-52 win over West Plains.
The Wildcats lead ballooned closer to 20 points than into single-digits several times, though West Plains did manage to take the difference down to nine at one point in the fourth quarter before Log-Rog eventually pulled away and made it a 25-point game over midway through the period.
"We didn’t do a good job defensively like we normally do," L-R head coach John Schaefer said. "I thought we were lazy and fouled a lot...we gave them 12 free throws in the second half, which was huge. Then we had a nice lead, extended it, then got sloppy again and they went on a run. We had some some key guys that got in foul trouble, but got good minutes from the bench guys."
"Just surviving in March, though, that’s all you want to do."
The eye test showed how much of a height advantage the Wildcats had on the Zizzers, which translated into some eye-pleasing feats, including an alley-oop late in the game to Josh Linehan, who finished with a game-high 24 points.
"We wanted to get touches into the post and play basketball the easy way, and I think we did that for the most part," Schaefer said.
Linehan's 11 points in the second quarter helped L-R take a six-point lead after the opening quarter and extend it to 15 by the break. He got early help from Cade Blevins, who hit three first-quarter 3-pointers and finished with 13, while Kanon Gipson contributed 14 in the win. Rogersville shot 20 of 22 from the charity stripe in the victory, also.
Bolivar overcame 32 points by Crishawn Haggard to defeat Hillcrest 59-56 in the night's over semifinal, setting up a third meeting this season between the teams in Friday night's district final.
"We beat them by single digits twice," Schaefer said. "It’s about whoever plays well. We’ll give them our best effort and hopefully that’s good enough."
Kyle Pock scored 21 and Hunter Berry had 17 for the Liberators in the win over the Hornets.
