A night of celebration that had been on the schedule and pushed back several times finally went off without a hitch in Rogersville on May 5.
On the diamond, Logan-Rogersville defeated Mountain Grove, 8-2. Surrounding the field, former players came back as part of alumni night.
In addition, Chevy George, a student at Logan-Rogersville Upper Elementary, got to throw out the first pitch for the JV game after the win. George is spending the season with the team as part of Champions Committed to KIDS. It's a non-profit organization that was formed with the purpose of giving kids fighting chronic illnesses or a disability the chance to create bonds and feel what it's like to be part of an athletic team.
“Chevy is a Rogersville kid and he loves baseball,” L-R head coach Casey Ledl said. “We just kind of adopted him and made him a part of our team. All the guys were signing his camp t-shirt and it’s a great time watching him have some fun.”
The game and festivities were originally planned for April 28 and then pushed back at least once, but the weather was finally favorable for everything planned.
“It’s been brutal,” Ledl said. “It was brutal last week, mid-week. I don’t know if our field can take anymore.”
Things were much better in-game for the Wildcats, who entered with a five-game winning streak. Blythe Blakey allowed two walks and a single before allowing a pair of runs in the fifth, but otherwise cruised. He went the distance, allowing just one other hit and three walks total while striking out a pair for the win.
Drew Cornelison went 2-3, including a double and a triple, while Hunter Lewis finished 2-3 with three RBIs. Rogersville scored two runs each in the first and third innings, then added three in the fifth to pad the lead.
The next night, the Wildcats defeated Mt. Vernon on the road, 16-7, then won at McDonald County on Monday, 6-2.
Rogersville will play Ava in the Class 4 District 10 Tournament at Springfield Catholic on Monday. They could face the top-seeded Irish in the final the following evening in the title game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.