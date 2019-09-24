AURORA –– Friday night was setting up to be a frustrating one for Logan-Rogersville in several ways.
Holding onto a one-point lead early in the fourth quarter, a second-down stop for the L-R defense that looked to be a sure loss of several yards instead was generously spotted back near the line of scrimmage. Rather than being faced with a long third down, Aurora only had to creep several yards. Then, from 4th-and-inches, junior running back Brody Sims didn’t have far to go to the end zone, giving the Houn Dawgs an 18-13 lead.
That was just one instance. The rest of the contest, the measurement sticks seemed to come out an inordinate amount of times, repeatedly favoring the home team.
One last time, the chains came out after a 4th-and-1 run by Aurora at the Wildcats’ 20. Finally, the Wildcats benefitted by a matter of inches, allowing them to hold on and win 21-18.
“[There were] a ton of measurements,” L-R head coach Mark Talbert said. “Unfortunately, everyone but the one that mattered [went against us].”
Talbert almost didn’t miss a beat as he adjusted his assessment.
“The one that mattered went for us, so I guess we were fortunate.”
Needing to reply to the score that put the Houn Dawgs ahead by five, Logan-Rogersville (2-2) mixed it up well on a drive downfield that included several good keepers by junior quarterback Zach Bergmann. Senior running back Brooks Wilson punched in a two-yard rushing score that put the Wildcats back ahead, then Bergmann completed a pass to senior receiver Adam Waters for the 2-point conversion to increase the lead to a field goal with 4:14 remaining.
After L-R jumped ahead and answered the bell with the fourth-down stop, Talbert and his staff caught Aurora off-guard, electing to pass. It initially looked to pay off big, as Waters jetted 80 yards for a touchdown, but a penalty was called that nullified the big score.
“That one, I turned the jets on and I went,” Waters said. “I was praying to God [it wouldn’t come back]. It happens, but we still finished it like we should.”
Waters would have been responsible for 14 points alone had the catch stood. He fought off the coverage to secure a 21-yard TD grab with 4:40 left in the third quarter to to put L-R ahead 13-12 for the team’s first lead of the evening.
Listed as one of the tallest players on the team at 6-foot-4, Waters’ presence is a welcome one. He suffered a broken collarbone entering his junior season, then a repeat of the injury in Joplin during 7-on-7s this past summer.
“I knew right away [I’d broken it again],” said Waters, who was cleared to return the Lamar game to open the season. “It feels great to be back out here, though.”
The Wildcats were able to overcome an early 12-0 deficit. The Houn Dawgs rushed for 115 yards in the first half, included in that a 13-yard TD run by Kohl Rohlman several minutes in, as well as a 16-yard rushing score less than five minutes later by Ian Jackson, who was forced out of the game with a hyperextended knee following a big opening quarter.
A change in momentum presented itself when Wildcats senior defensive lineman Andrew Sell came up with a fumble recovery at the Houn Dawgs’ 19-yard line midway through the second quarter. L-R needed to hand the ball to Wilson just three times to break the plane and make it 12-7 with 4:20 remaining in the opening half.
Talbert was happy with his team’s performance, particularly after two of his key playmakers, Bergmann and senior receiver AJ Craft, came in battling injuries.
“Zach laid it all on the line in the second half and proved to everyone that he’s the kid we’ve seen all year long in the weight room,” Talbert said.
Logan-Rogersville picked up the win just as the team prepares to enter a difficult stretch of the schedule. In Week 5 they'll travel to take on a Monett team that just downed Lamar 28-7, then they return home to tackle undefeated Mount Vernon.
