Outscored by a combined 73 points in their last two meetings, Logan-Rogersville proved itself the better side against Marshfield Friday night in a 28-14 victory.
A battle of several of the hardest rushers to bring down in the Big 8 Conference, Marshfield senior Daylon Kanengieter was fed amply, carrying 31 times for 221 of the Jays' 302 rushing yards. He and Rogersville senior running back Zach Bergmann, who returned after a two-game absence (quarantine), met during the coin toss, and the pair of two-way players converged on a number of plays throughout the evening.
“It’s two physical players going against each other, and I was really proud of Zach,” L-R head coach Matt Talbert said of Bergmann, who helped spearhead the ground attack with quarterback JJ O’Neal. “Daylon was super impressive. We’d get three or four bodies on him and he’d still drag us for two or three more yards. It sure makes it hard to get them off the field.”
The Wildcats limited Marshfield sophomore quarterback Bryant Bull to 3-of-12 passing for just 25 yards, and kept the Jays out of the end zone after the opening drive of the second half, which ended with a Kanengieter touchdown run on 4th-and-1 from short distance that tied the game 14-all midway through the third quarter.
Bergmann carried three times for 28 yards to cap off a Wildcats' scoring drive to make it 21-14 less than three minutes later. Through a 34-yard return by Braeden Brooks and several runs by Kanengieter, Marshfield entered the red zone, but were held on three downs before Colton Burney broke up a slant over the middle intended for Blake Anderson on 4th-and-9.
Rogersville didn't waste much time scoring again as O'Neal made several Jays miss on a 69-yard touchdown run that put the Wildcats up 28-14 with 9:34 remaining.
Bull couldn't connect with his targets downfield on the ensuing Blue Jays' drive that resulted in a punt, and after a missed L-R field goal, Marshfield had another shot to make it a one-score game with under two minutes to go, but Bull’s pass was deflected at the line, intercepted, then fumbled but recovered by Rogersville to effectively end the game.
Talbert gave his team some, but not all the credit for making Marshfield’s offense one-dimensional. “I don’t know if we defended them or they just missed opportunities,” he said. “We had kids in the vicinity, and I thought we played good defensively, but their quarterback can throw it a country mile and they had kids open, so we kind of lucked out a couple times.”
Two 20-yard gains by Bergmann and a run around the left edge for O’Neal marched Rogersville into the red zone on the game’s first possession, but a penalty and a sack by Eli Steffen pushed back the Wildcats, who attempted a fake punt that came up short. After marching back the other way, Colton Burney picked off Bull’s pass at the Rogersville 12-yard line, but on the first play of the Wildcats’ drive, the ball popped out and into the hands of Kanengieter, who returned it for the game’s first score five minutes in.
Marshfield brought pressure to stop Rogersville’s next drive, but the Wildcats enjoyed advantageous field position thanks to a short punt on their next drive and capitalized. O’Neal broke several tackles on a 29-yard run that took the ball inside the 10,and Bergmann needed just two tries to find the end zone to tie the game with 45 seconds left in the first quarter.
Mistakes hampered Marshfield’s next drive, and the Wildcats drove 70 yards on a possession capped off by O’Neal’s 14-yard pass to Tanner Peterson for Rogersville’s first lead of the game with just under four minutes to go in the half.
With the win, the Wildcats improved their record to 6-2, and sitting third in the district standings, essentially are guaranteed to host at least one playoff game. Marshfield, now 3-5, sit fifth in the Class 4 District 5 table.
Rogersville travels to Reeds Spring on Friday, while the Jays will look to end the regular season with a win against Mt. Vernon.
