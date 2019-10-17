SPRINGFIELD –– Some faces are new, but the names are familiar.
A recognizable Logan-Rogersville cast from last year’s fourth-place finish secured an invitation to state once again by taking second at Monday’s Class 1 girls golf sectional at the Bill and Payne Stewart Golf Course in Springfield.
Finishing behind only Springfield Catholic (297), the Wildcats golfed a 380, besting the remainder of a pack that included Sacred Heart (417), Eldon (429) and Greenwood (431).
“Our goal was to get second, but you’re playing with Catholic, so everybody’s playing for second,” L-R head coach John Schaeffer said. “That’s where we’ve been all year. Today, we shot a little higher than we have the past couple weeks, but that’s probably due to nerves. We had a few high scores, but March Mantala shot 99 as a freshman in the four-spot and got us a score good enough to hit second and move on as a team.”
Brooke Wagner shot 38 over the back nine and paced the Wildcats with a 78, fourth among all golfers on the day, making her the only competitor able to wedge in between Catholic’s top four. Springfield Catholic’s Reagan Zibilski topped the entire field with a three-under 68.
Wagner, an L-R junior, came to the course and practiced last week with teammates Carlie Aultman (103) and Emma Strong (100), but its conditions had changed since then, and that required some adjusting Monday.
“We played the back nine on Thursday and the greens were pretty slow; the ground wasn’t too hard,” Wagner said. “After getting here this morning and putting on it, it was pretty fast. A lot of us noticed that as the day went on, it was hard to make putts and they were breaking, they were fast, the fairways were rolling. We saw it coming — we just didn’t prepare for it, I guess.”
“Once I adjusted and paid more attention to the short putts, reading the break better, it didn’t really affect me, but it took some time to get used to.”
The surnames from last year’s L-R team, which also took runner-up at sectionals, are nearly identical. Along with Wagner, Strong returns from the 2018 squad that included her now-graduated older sister, Annie.
“It’s different now that she’s gone, and I’m the only senior,” Strong said. “Now, I have to be the mom-kinda-thing, but I’ve adjusted to it. We’re all very close, though, even the JV girls.”
Janna Mantala, the older sister of March, was also part of the Wildcats’ side in 2018.
“That’s kind of been a motivating factor, too,” Schaeffer said. “They’re all pretty competitive girls, therefore they want to [go], ‘Well, we did this, too.’ Just a competitive-type of deal. And their sisters are excited and supportive.”
Fremont Hills Country Club was the site of last year’s Class 1 sectional, and the Nixa course will host the state tournament, which runs Monday and Tuesday.
“We played in the Ozark Tournament there and the girls didn’t shoot real well, but they’re familiar with it and it’s in our area, so that’s an advantage,” Shaeffer said. “If it’s not, it’s your own fault. You have the opportunity to go play the course.”
The Wildcats, who have now qualified for state in all but one of the past five seasons, have tried to focus on playing their best golf and not worrying about chasing Catholic, who took second to John Burroughs in Maryville at last year’s finals.
Wagner finished 18th with a 183 over the two-day tournament at Mozingo Lake Golf Course, but she is hoping to crack the top 10 individually.
“I’ve placed at every tournament, so I think at state I should definitely be top 10,” Wagner said. “Last year, it was snowing and the scores were higher, but this year it’s supposed to be better. I think I’ll [definitely finish top 10] if I keep it in the 70s.”
At the district tournament held at Horton Smith Golf Course, Strafford’s season came to the close as the Indians took sixth with a score of 510, led by Emma Howard’s card of 117.
In the Class 2 district tournament at Whispering Oaks Golf Course, Marshfield came in just ninth out of 11 schools with a 467, but Betsy Whitehurst shot a 101 that qualified her for sectionals in Harrisonville on Monday.
Bryan can be followed on Twitter @BryanEversonMF.
