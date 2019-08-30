Trophy cabinets are getting robust at Strafford High School.
It only starts with a four-peat of Class 3 state titles in girls basketball. Last year’s senior class won two more championships in softball, reached runner-up twice in volleyball and also reached the title game in baseball.
Strafford head coach Tim Hester, entering his 20th season altogether with the football program, has been around long enough to see that success filter through athletics, but it hasn’t always win success after success on the gridiron for the Indians.
“My first three years here, starting in ’99, we were not good,” Hester said candidly after one of the team’s first practices of the year. “We were 1-9, 1-9, 3-7. Coach [Kevin] Roepke was here at the time, and I was defensive coordinator, and I said, ‘We’ve got to do something different in here.’ We’d barely get three people in the weight room [during the summer].”
A mission to better inform players’ parents in the offseason was launched. On top of a desire for improved performance, coaches told parents that players who suited up that lacked sufficient conditioning were more prone to injuries. Coaches can’t make showing up in the offseason mandatory, but parents have done their part to mobilize student-athletes more and more over the years.
Other programs have helped prompt a push on the football field, too. Hester details how football had never won a conference in football until 2004, or a district title until 2005. Boys basketball hadn’t reached sectionals until 2004.
“It started building from there,” Hester said. “All of the sudden, ‘Boom.’ In 2012, we’re going to state in basketball. [In 2014] we’re going [to the quarterfinals] and playing Lamar. It’s just kept on growing, and all the kids have seen that. It’s infectious. It bleeds through.”
Hester said that participation that was once scarce is now up to over 95% on weekdays. Players hold their own teammates accountable. Peak fitness allows the Indians’ two-way players to excel. “When we get to the first game, we’re always out-conditioning the opponent, and that’s always been my goal,” he said. “We’ve run these kids hard all summer, and they’ve shown up.”
Strafford’s only defeats in last year’s 10-2 season came to Fair Grove, both by one score. Hester acknowledged the difficulty in falling so narrowly to a rival, particularly the 20-12 loss in districts. The seniors he had last year were a special bunch.
Plenty of them are competing at the collegiate level, including his son, Dillon, a Class 2 second-team all-state receiver. He calls the linebacker trio he had, which helped hold teams to a paltry 7.5 points per game, the best core in his time at the school.
Wyatt Maples, who accounted for nearly 3,000 yards and 42 touchdowns in the air and on the ground combined, requires replacing. The job will belong to Maples’ second-favorite target in 2018, Mason Foley, who went for 618 yards and 10 TD catches as a junior.
“There’s not much tinkering to our playbook, but I always add a little twist depending on what athlete is quarterback,” Hester said. “Last year, our QB was 6-foot-2, 215 pounds. He had an arm that could deliver, and if he got tackled he could pick up three or four more yards. This year, [Mason] is probably the quickest guy on the team, and last year he was our quickest receiver. It’s going to be interesting how that works for our offense. Things don’t change that much; we just have things for him to do that meet his strengths.”
Foley will have the benefit of being able to hand the ball off to one of the better backs in the area, Ian Bareis, who had 781 yards and 10 scores before tearing his ACL late in the regular season, an injury that Hester said depleted the rushing attack and probably altered the team’s fate in that playoff defeat. A downhill, one-cut runner, Hester said that Bareis was operating at about 90% during the first week of practice, and probably won’t approach the level he was carrying the ball at in 2018 until at least late September.
“That [90%] is mostly mental, because when you get hurt you tend to not go as hard, but he’s getting it back with his footing and taking that step,” Hester said. “In the past with injuries like this, usually we don’t play them a lot until about Week 3 or 4. I think by then you’ll see a lot more of him running the ball [primarily].”
Despite graduating the second line of defense, Strafford’s secondary returns mostly intact, with Foley being joined by two of his offensive targets, Clay Lawson and Vance Mullins.
Strafford opens at Willow Springs on Friday, with visits to Miller (Sept. 13) and Windsor (Sept. 27) looking like the tougher aways tests on the slate. The Indians play in front of their home fans first in Week 2 against Mountain Grove, while a shot at revenge against Fair Grove arrives on Oct. 4.
It’s all with the aim of adding to that trophy cabinet, as the Indians did with their district title in 2014 when they notched a dozen wins.
“We want to be that No. 1 or 2 team in the district, play that low number [opponent] and those home games,” Hester said. “Yeah, we want to win our conference, but the overall goal? We want to win that district championship.”
Bryan Everson can be followed on Twitter @BryanEversonMF.
