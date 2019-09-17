WEEK 3 AREA FOOTBALL ROUNDUP
Miller 35, Strafford 16
The Indians suffered their first defeat on the road against undefeated Miller, who used a powerful rushing attack to secure the victory.
The Cardinals needed just four passing attempts to do the job, rushing for 303 yards on 48 attempts. They mounted a 21-0 lead before the half, scoring first on a four-yard run, then on another pair of short rushing scores.
Strafford responded on the other side of the half as Mason Foley connected with Vance Mullins on a 40-yard strike, followed by a converted 2-point try to Clay Lawson that cut Miller’s lead to two scores.
A nine-yard TD run expanded the Cardinals’ lead back to 20 before Strafford replied with eight points again on a 25-yard run into the end zone by Foley, then a 2-point pass to Lawson. Miller closed out the scoring with a 21-yard score.
Foley finished 15-of-28 passing for 224 yards, and added 15 carries for 61 yards on the ground.
Lawson was the primary benefactor of Foley's yardage, catching nine balls for 120 yards. Mullins finished with three receptions for 59 yards.
Strafford stays on the road for two more games, with a Week 4 trip to Stockton (1-2) up next.
Reeds Spring 19, Logan-Rogersville 7
The Wolves spoiled a chance for back-to-back wins, winning the turnover battle while holding L-R under 100 yards passing and rushing each.
Quarterback Zach Bergmann hooked up with top target AJ Craft in the first quarter for Craft’s only reception of the game, a 34-yard TD catch, but Reeds Spring managed to hold the Wildcats off the scoreboard after that.
The Wolves (2-1) sprung for a pair of extended rushing scores in the third quarter, then went for a pick-6 that accounted for one of four L-R (1-2) giveaways in the final quarter.
Bergmann finished 7-of-15 passing with 96 yards, and rushed for 72 yards on 14 attempts. JJ O'Neal caught three of Bergmann's passes for 33 yards. Brooks Wilson carried 10 times for 29 yards.
The Wildcats travel in Week 4 to take on Aurora (1-2), hoping to avenge a 40-30 defeat last season.
