The running game proved effective for both teams in Hollister Friday, but Logan-Rogersville protected leads and took care of the hosts, 23-20.
Though Hollister racked up 233 rushing yards, the Wildcats outgained them by totaling a whopping 300 on 46 attempts (6.5 yards per carry). Quarterback JJ O'Neal accounted for 205 of those yards, while Riley Williams earned 83 in lieu of primary running back Zach Bergmann, who missed his second contest in a row due to quarantine.
“We felt like all day we were able to move the ball,” L-R head coach Mark Talbert said. “I’m not sure either team punted, so it was kind of an odd game. Both teams I felt like controlled the ball offensively.”
After Peyton Prenger's 25-yard field goal put Rogersville up midway through the first quarter, Hollister punched in a two-yard score late in the quarter to take a 6-3 lead, though it turned out to be the only of the game for the Tigers.
O'Neal attempted just five passes on the night, but one of his four completions went nine yards to Cody Rasmussen for a score, and an interception by Patrick Comito inside the red zone for the Wildcats helped them take a 10-6 lead into halftime.
With 7:24 left in the third, O'Neal made another big play, this time on the defensive side, returning Rogersville's second pick of the evening 65 yards to the house to make it a two-score game.
After kicking off to the Tigers to start the half and returning the interception, Hollister returned to offense with another long drive and tacked on a TD at the end of the third quarter, in which the Wildcats’ offense never saw the field.
Rogersville took far less time to extend the lead again through Phillip Comito's one-yard TD that made it 23-12 with 9:56 remaining. Hollister was able to hit the end zone again and convert the two-point try to make it a three-point game, but the Tigers’ drive ate up six minutes, which worked in the Wildcats’ favor.
“That last drive of theirs, it was an impressive drive, but we made them burn six minutes off the clock and that was a big deal to us,” Talbert said. “We had some things we talked about throwing at them defensively, but I just didn’t feel the need to put ourselves in the situation where we would give up a big play. They were content to pound the ball on the ground and try to get three or four yards at a time. At some point in the drive we made the decision to allow that.”
Now 5-2, Rogersville is tied for the most wins the program has had in a season since winning the state title in 2011.
“If you’d have asked me where I thought we’d be at the beginning of the year, I’d say 5-2 and that’d be the best-case scenario,” Talbert said. “We had the loss to Nevada and had to adjust what our expectations were, but we were able to steal the win at Mt. Vernon and get ourselves back on track. At this point, the more we go through the season, the more we feel fortunate to be 5-2 with COVID and everything else.”
Bergmann will be back for this week’s home game when Marshfield comes to town for a game that’ll pit two of the Big 8’s biggest offensive threats in Jays running back Daylon Kanengieter and O’Neal.
“We haven’t had a whole lot of success stopping a big back,” Talbert said candidly. “The kid from Cassville ate us up, and the kids from Nevada were sturdy. That will definitely be an emphasis for us this week.”
“I know it’s a rivalry game, or at least our kids view it that way. We fully expect it to be a real tough game for us.”
Forsyth 48, Strafford 34
The Indians fell to 2-5 on the year with a loss Friday night to the Panthers on the road, where they remain without a victory so far this season.
While Strafford maintained a balanced attack, Forsyth was relentless on the ground, racking up over 350 yards.
A 33-yard run followed by an eight-yard TD pass gave the Panthers a two-score lead before the first of three rushing TDs by Mason Denning pulled it back to 14-6. Vance Mullins (9/18, 179 yards) hit Silas Morton through the air for a short score, but Forsyth was able to add on a pair of their own to make it 28-12 in their favor going into the half.
The Indians did manage to knot the game at 28-all on a second TD reception by Morton and a short run by Denning. They tied it again at 34 on another Denning TD run, this time from just over 10 yards, but the Panthers scored twice more to come away with the victory.
The Indians will host Stockton (0-7) for their final regular season home game of the year in Week 8.
