Nevada 38, Logan-Rogersville 26
Some advance scouting paid immediate dividends for the Wildcats in their opener at home Friday. They attempted an onside kick from the opening kickoff.
“It’s something we saw on film,” L-R head coach Mark Talbert said. “At one point, they were 20 yards off the ball with their return team and then creeped forward [a few yards]. We told our kids all week that we’re going to line up like that, and it worked. And it couldn’t have gone better, until we got stuffed on fourth down at the 4-yard line.
“That kind of took the wind out of our sails.”
Nevada, riding a 16-game losing streak, used it as the momentum it needed and came back with 20 points unanswered to take a two-score lead into halftime.
Trailing 26-20, the Wildcats found themselves on the wrong side of the eight-ball, not for the first time.
“We’re down [at that point] and threw an INT that bounced off our kids’ hand and landed in theirs,” Talbert said. We also had a chance at another [pick] late and it fell out of our defensive backs’ hands and their kid laying on the ground catches it. Next play, they take it 60 yards for the touchdown. That old adage about letting a team hang around long enough and they’ll find a way to win … that’s exactly what we did.”
Eli Cheaney –– who picked off O’Neal's pass –– earlier scored from a yard out to make it 26-14, and he added another rushing score from inside the five that again widened the gap, this time to 32-20. The Rogersville quarterback bounced back, though. O’Neal hooked up with Cody Rasmussen down the right end for a 38-yard TD that knotted the game up. Continuing a trend for both teams on the night, the 2-point try failed.
Despite the defense holding up on several critical downs late in the game, Dylan Breacher connected with receiver Riley Trotter on 4th-and-9 with two minutes for a TD to match the game's final score line.
“We took them to four downs, and we had stuffed them in the previous series inside the 20, then this time they threw a pass just over the fingertips of our defender,” Talbert said.
Along with several penalties that amounted to nearly 100 yards of offense lost, conditioning was a major concern, one that Talbert said he and his staff intend to rectify ahead of this Friday’s game at Seneca.
“We really talked up our JV game [Monday] night and made sure all our coaches, myself included, were there on time to watch it and scouted them,” Talbert said. “We have some kids that will step in and play on Friday night in important roles. And we’re going to get on our sideline this week and get in shape. We’ve done toughness drills, but not necessarily run down the sideline. That’s something we’re going to do.”
Mountain View (Liberty) 16, Strafford 6
The Indians were outgained by a slim margin in total yards, but fell 16-6 on the road in their season opener. Following a scoreless opening quarter, Mountain View found paydirt once in the second quarter, and again in the third, converting the two-point try each time.
The visitors didn't get on the board until the waning seconds of the contest when Kyle Schatzer slipped past the safety and caught an 18-yard TD pass from Vance Mullins, who passed for 127 yards and ran for 42. Schatzer compiled a team-high seven catches for 81 yards.
On defense, Caleb Wells led the way with a handful of tackles and freshman Silas Morton snagged an interception for Strafford, who return home to face Ava in Week 2.
