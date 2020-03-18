On six occasions last Tuesday, Rogersville found a way to survive leaving Webb City guard Tanner Rogers open beyond the arc. It was the seventh that proved too much.
Rogers’ struck from the near corner with a game-winning 3-pointer with 25 seconds left to defeat the Wildcats 58-57 at Nixa High School in a rematch of last year’s Class 4 sectional meeting that went the other way.
“The disappointment we have is losing [Rogers] throughout the entire game,” L-R head coach John Schaefer said. “He’s their best shooter and he goes 7 for 8; that kid earned it. He did a good job and made us pay every time we had to help off on their guards.”
Wildcats guard Kanon Gipson had given his team the lead on two free throws with 45 seconds to go in the game, but Webb City’s sniper got a clean look when his defender left him briefly on the next possession.
“We set a high ball screen for Terrell [Kabala], he came across and drove the lane and that wing defender crashed,” Rogers said. “I did what I was supposed to do.”
Rogersville committed a turnover after that, but the Cardinals provided hope by missing the front end of a 1-and-1. Grabbing the board with over seconds left, Logan-Rogersville called a timeout, then another with 1.2 seconds left, but the potential game-winning shot was off the mark.
“We’re just trying to get our two highest scorers open,” Schaefer said. “I wish Josh ran out instead of staying at home, because you’re wanting to get to the basket. We screwed up the first play because we ran outside, but Webb kept us there and we couldn’t get penetration. That’s why I burned the last [timeout] because I figured shooting an NBA 3-pointer running sideways probably wasn’t a high percentage [shot].”
“That’s how it goes. We fought tooth-and-nail to the end and were one point short.”
The Cardinals were able to weather a 14-6 start by the Wildcats thanks to the outside presence Rogers (23 points). The senior knocked down four 3-pointers in the first quarter to help tie the game at the end of one, and Webb City extended its run to 15-0 in the second quarter.
Able to then match Logan-Rogersville’s eight-point lead with one of their own, the Cardinals were in the driver’s seat until the last few minutes of the second quarter, as 3s by Blevins and Gipson helped the Wildcats shoot their way into a 30-30 tie at halftime.
Falling behind again, Andrew Sell laid a pass off to Matt Bergmann for a bunny, then Cade Blevins curled off a screen and knocked down a triple to tie the game at 41. L-R led by as many as four early in the last quarter thanks to another 3 from Blevins, but Kabala scored eight of his 12 points in the final period to help lock it back up.
Blevins finished with a team-high 20 points, and fellow senior Linehan added 16 for Rogersville, who ended the season 20-9.
The senior class helped L-R amass 84 wins, including three district titles and last season’s appearance in the semifinals, the first in 23 years.
“I told them they had a great three years of basketball,” Schaefer said. “You got to the quarterfinal, and then the Final Four. Kids don’t [normally] get to do that. We want this to be the norm, don’t get me wrong, but don’t take it for granted as well.”
