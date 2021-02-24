Versatility through its personnel helped Marshfield ease past Lamar Thursday, 55-38, a win that also marked the first back-to-back wins for the Blue Jays this season.
At one point tied 8-8 deep in the first quarter, Marshfield journeyed on a 19-2 run that included a few baskets off turnovers for easy points. The Cardinals were muted on the offensive end in the second quarter until Case Tucker’s triple ended the drought with 1:25 left.
The Jays’ fourth win in as many years over Lamar seemed somewhat inevitable from the tip by their advantage in size and wingspan.
Marshfield head coach Adam Carpenter said that when the two teams were initially set to meet earlier in the year, Lamar was playing more size in its lineup, but felt that struggles in scoring led to an all-guard starting five.
“On the offensive end, I think we did a good job of getting to the rim early and using our size, which I think really caused them problems,” Carpenter said. “At the other end, we did a good job spreading out, even with our biggest guys, taking away perimeter 3s and drives. Whenever you’re playing against five guards and you have two bigs who are maybe a little less agile, or even one playing on the perimeter, it’s hard to keep up with the ball and contest [outside shots].”
Against Lamar, Carpenter went with a lanky quintet –– Peyton McBride, Owen Curley, Blake Anderson, Issac Brown and Zack Mings –– with Mings masquerading as something of a non-traditional post presence, but one that was certainly effective, as he led with a game-high 24 points.
It’s an alternate look for the Jays, who have gone more conventional on the floor by playing either Trey Summers or Landon Wilson inside to start a number of other games.
“I think having two different lineups –– four shooters with one presence around the rim, compared to three and two bigs –– makes it difficult for a team to have only one way that they’ll guard us,” Carpenter said. “It’s easy [for teams] to say they can help off the other big if that’s the only lineup we use. To throw in four guards, who are you gonna help off of? All four of those guys [surrounding Mings] can catch and shoot wide-open 3s.”
The emergence of Brown, who scored 11 against the Cardinals (11-10), has helped facilitate the divergent grouping. Carpenter has complimented the junior for improving in the classroom, saying that "we've watched him literally grow up in a very short amount of time, and that's been fun."
“Issac’s still getting comfortable,” Carpenter added. “He’s still pretty raw, but he does help us because he’s long enough to be good defensively for us and has some guard skills. His catch-and-shoot ability is a great weapon. Having him allows us to play those four true guards around Zack, and that makes [all of us] harder to guard.”
While Carpenter appears set that his starters that faced Lamar are the optimal handful, the five on the floor could continue to be dependent upon what teams throw defensively at Marshfield “I like playing our bigs against zone [defenses] because [big guys] can cut and catch, face and skip,” he said. “With man I like having four guards to space and kick or feed the post and kick [the ball outside].”
Barring a reschedule, the Jays (13-10) look set to finish the regular season Wednesday night at Monett. In their district opener next Tuesday, they’ll take on visiting West Plains, who will host the title game regardless.
“We beat them once this year, but if we played West Plains 10 times, it’s going to be six points one way or another every single time,” Carpenter said. “We know what to expect.”
