From coach pitch to finishing out their senior season, these boys have been through it all together.
Brennan Espy, Brooks Espy and Austin Dobrick have played baseball together since they first started. Now, the boys are getting ready to graduate from Marshfield High School, and all three are going to continue their baseball careers in college.
“Baseball has definitely brought us closer together,” said Dobrick. “We have been on many different teams together, and we have had a lot of fun. We have definitely made a lot of memories as a team.”
They started playing eight years ago on a baseball team called the Bombers. Each boy has verbally committed and signing in November to a different college, making their senior year the last one they will play together.
“It is our senior year together,” said Brooks Espy. “It’s our last year, so it is exciting because it is going to be a really good year, but it’s also upsetting since it is our last year playing together.”
The three boys have attended showcases together, played in district championships together and spent hours practicing the sport.
“When we went to the Missouri State Showcase, Austin beamed me in the back with a pitch, and then after that I hit a single off of him,” said Brennan Espy.
Brennan Espy is attending Drury University, Brooks Espy is attending Southwest Baptist University and Dobrick is attending Evangel University. While Dobrick will not play either one of the Espys, the brothers will face off in a game at their new schools.
“Southwest Baptist has beat Drury pretty much every year, so I am excited to see how it goes and I am excited to play against Brennan,” said Brooks Espy.
With one more high school season left, the boys hope to make it further than they did last year with the high school team. They hope to go past sectionals, and the ultimate goal is to make it to state their senior year.
“It doesn’t seem real,” said Brennan Espy, “It has brought us all together. Austin and I have definitely come together, and with Brooks it has helped us grow as teammates and as brothers at home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.