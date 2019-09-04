The Logan-Rogersville boys cross country team excelled at Saturday's Fellows Lake 5000 hosted by Strafford High School.
The boys team captured first place out of 13 schools, led by first-place finisher senior Jay Strausbaugh (17 minutes, 11 seconds) and third-place finisher junior Landon Hendrickson (17 minutes, 18 seconds).
Strafford, fourth-place finishers, were led by senior Austin Woodring (18 minutes, 50 seconds) and sophomore Logan Fraker (19 minutes, 16 seconds), who finished eighth and 11th, respectively.
Other top-15 boys finishes included Conway senior Andrew Dame, sophomore Hunter Glenn and L-R junior Kaiden Bennett.
A pair of top-10 placings by Fordland's Mia Wiley (23 minutes, 40 seconds; sixth place) and Kayce Collins (24 minutes, 28 seconds; ninth) led the Eagles’ girls team to a bronze team finish. Tessa Feeback, a sophomore, also snuck into the leading dozen with a time of 24 minutes, 48 seconds.
Strafford followed up Fordland in the team rankings, paced by 11th-place finisher senior Madalynn Ward and 14th-place finisher sophomore Maddi Maples.
L-R junior Lilly Caldwell came in 10th with a time of 24 minutes, 35 seconds.
Graceson Comer, Gracie Vestal and Jamison Cromer all landed within the top 20 to help Conway to a fifth-place team finish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.