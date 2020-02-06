At one point in Friday night’s Conway Invitational title game, getting near 60 points seemed unfathomable for Strafford.
The Indians, like Hollister, scored just five points in the second quarter. They went scoreless for the last four minutes of that period, and had only two free throws to show for the opening two-and-a-half minutes to start the third.
Strafford snapped out of that funk and finished strong for a 58-30 victory to win the tournament for the fifth year in a row. They tie Fordland and the host Bears with seven overall championships in the tournament, in which the Indians are an undefeated 21-0 overall.
“It was no thanks to the first half,” Strafford head coach Tyler Ryerson said. “I felt like we were a little robotic [before halftime]. We had good intentions; we just weren’t playing loose and free. In the second half, they played unselfish. We pushed the tempo more, maybe got Hollister a little uncomfortable, and that allowed us to get some easy baskets.”
Following the prolonged drought, seniors Zak Lutgen (12 points) and Sawyer Lumley combined for three 3-pointers within 60 seconds that stretched the lead from three to 12, the beginning of what turned out to be a 22-nil run for the Indians.
“There’s times in games where it feels like the basket is so big, and then there’s others where it feels so small,” Lutgen said. “It can take time for us to get into a rhythm, but once we get in it we’re a dangerous team. To do that, we have to push the pace, because that’s Strafford basketball.”
Lumley, who Lutgen called “the difference maker,” scored nine of his team-high 13 points in that electric third quarter. He also led the Indians with 15 in Thursday’s 52-35 semifinal win over Houston.
“It’s always nice to hit one, and once you hit one, you start rolling,” Lumley said of his performance in the final. “My teammates got me open and it was awesome.”
Ryerson joined in with the praise of Lumley, who missed his junior season with an ACL injury.
“I think he was kind of the missing piece to last year’s team,” Ryerson said. “It’s taken him a while to get used to me, because this is the first year I’ve coached him, and also I think to get some confidence in his knee. And he’s been unreal for us. He started early in the year, and now he’s bought into a bench role and been a real offensive spark for us from there.”
Mahon finished with 11 in the victory, while Rear had a dozen and the duo of Lutgen and Mullins each had eight in the Houston win. A balanced effort eased the Indians past Laquey, 72-26, in the opening round. They leave Conway with a record of 13-6 overall and winners of seven of their last eight.
Bears hit rut after Houston loss
Conway head coach Ryan Toombs stated that some adjustments will need to be made after his team closed the tournament with a 70-54 loss to Houston in the third-place game.
“We’re going to have to practice a little bit differently if we want to get better from here on out,” Coombs said. We’ve tried to put these kids in the film room and spend a lot of time breaking stuff down, but clearly the product on the floor –– things like taking care of the basketball, boxing out and rebounding, springing back on defense –– is not where we want it to be, so we have to reevaluate how we’re doing things moving forward.
It’s not a trend that’s been lurking all season, but the Bears, by Coombs’ admission, haven’t had it at the end of the two tournament losses.
“It’s not necessarily about the result, but how you get to that result, and in back-to-back games I’ve felt that we got to a certain point and hit a wall. I’ve got to prepare us to break through whatever wall we’re hitting with two or three minutes to go in the third quarter. It’s not like our kids are not trying. They’re doing everything I ask them to as hard as they can; I just have to do a better job of what I’m asking, because I know it works. I’ve seen it work.”
Runners-up to Strafford in the past four years at the Invitational, the Bears were led by a 22-point performance from senior Colby Vavruska, while James Shockey added 16. Vavruska also led the team with 14 in the 59-50 defeat to Hollister on Thursday.
Toombs still has plenty of optimism for the group, now 9-11 overall. “Character development has been outstanding,” he said. “Our attitudes toward each other, toward me, toward the process in general have been really good. As people, we’ve really come a long way, and I’ve come a long way growing with them.
“There’s got to be [a turn of the corner coming], and you can’t be so results-oriented that you can’t forget about that growth process. As the season wears on, I expect us to turn a corner.”
Hodges hangs 62 on Aurora
The consolation final between Aurora and Stoutland looked fairly nondescript on paper as a matchup between two programs with three wins apiece entering the tournament, but Zane Hodges was the benefactor of a run-and-gun matchup, splashing a few triples that came at least five feet beyond the arc.
The Stoutland senior showed off some NBA range in a 62-point performance, one that shattered multiple tourney records. His field goal in traffic with a little over three minutes remaining surpassed the previous single-game scoring record of 55 by Austin Gastineau (Ava) in 2013, though that came in three overtimes.
Hodges finished this year’s tournament with 131 points, and with 249 in his career at the tournament, both Conway Invitational records. The previous career record of 234 belonged to Bears great Rodney McBride.
“I love this place,” said Hodges, who also surpassed 1,000 career points at last year’s tournament. “Every time I come here, I have fun. It’s awesome, a supreme feeling. I’ve got to thank my teammates because I couldn’t have done it without them.”
