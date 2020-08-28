There are many groups that oppose hunting and even fishing because they see it as cruel to the fish and game as well as a meaningless unnecessary activity. The well-meaning intentions of these groups will only lead to increased separation from the natural world and even less understanding. One thing we do know is that what people do not understand, they will eventually destroy.
Philosophers, poets and wise people of all times have always promoted the rejuvenating and creative qualities of a few moments of solitude spent in the outdoors. Most hunters and anglers, at some level of their being, know this whether they can verbally express it or not.
Staying connected to the natural world is vital to many of us, and that’s as good of an excuse as any to grab the rod and reel, the gun or bow and go get connected.
SOMETHING TO THINK ABOUT
“Nature has been for me, for as long as I remember, a source of solace, inspiration, adventure, and delight; a home, a teacher, a companion.”
—Lorraine Anderson
MAKING MEMORIES
Take time to make memories with your kids and grandkids. It will change their life for the better and yours too.
WORDS TO REMEMBER
The following is from a speech given by Chief Seattle of the Duwamish tribe in 1851:
Every part of this earth is sacred to my people. Every shining pine needle, every sandy shore, every mist in the dark woods, every meadow, every humming insect. All are holy in the memory and experience of my people. …
The air is precious to us; the air shares its spirit with all the life it supports.
Will you teach your children what we have taught our children? That the earth is our mother? What befalls the earth befalls all the sons of the earth.
This we know: the earth does not belong to man; man belongs to the earth. All things are connected like the blood that unites us all. Man did not weave the web of life; he is merely a strand in it. Whatever he does to the web, he does to himself.
One thing we know: Our God is also your God. The earth is precious to Him and to harm the earth is to heap contempt on its Creator.
I think we all still need to remember Chief Seattle’s words in today’s world.
LEARN FROM YOUR MISTAKES
If you are a beginner bow hunter, the best way to improve your hunting skills is to get out there and hunt. Good information can be gathered from practice, scouting, reading on the internet, watching YouTube videos and talking to others but, there is no substitute for the skills that hunting will provide you with over time. One of the best ways to learn is from your own mistakes that you will most certainly make while out hunting.
Larry Whiteley was born and raised in Nixa. He was inducted into the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame in honor of his over 40 years of communicating the great outdoors all over the world through his outdoor articles and radio shows.
