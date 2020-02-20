The Washington Redskins are the most maligned franchise in the NFL.
Their careless spending in free agency dates back some time. Signing former stars way past their prime, like an eight-year deal for 33-year-old Deion Sanders, was a repeated offense. Quarterback Robert Griffin III was a fan favorite after an electric rookie season, but the team mishandled his knee injury and ignored the advice of world-renowned doctors. Dual-threat QBs are loved by all NFL fans, and deterring his career did them no favors.
The smoking gun, though, has been the team’s name. In a new UC-Berkeley study that polled 1,000 Native Americans across 148 tribes in all 50 states, 49% found the term "redskin" to be offensive. Controversy surrounding the name has grown in recent years, but other teams and schools have distanced themselves from similarly contentious issues. Chief Wahoo, the Cleveland Indians mascot, stopped appearing on uniforms and stadium signs following the end of the 2018 MLB season.
There’s no need to rid pro or college sports of all teams referencing Native Americans. There’s nothing inherently abusive about the Chiefs, Seminoles or Braves. Kansas City’s Arrowhead chop has come under scrutiny, but at a time in our country’s history when Americans are more aware than they’ve ever been of culture or historical injustices, I believe our society is capable of believing it represents something far different than stereotypical Indian savagery.
A column in the past week by Associated Press sportswriter Paul Newberry shed light on a similar issue: female nicknames. I admit, I probably spend a greater amount of time thinking about this than most. When I began at The Mail, I had to adapt to which schools use “Lady” in front of their mascot. MSHSAA’s website is an excellent tool for this, in case you’re ever wondering.
Newberry’s column pokes at how antiquated some of these nicknames are, and in some cases, I agree. The Minutemen just sounds better than the Minutewomen. Central Arkansas men’s teams go by the Bears, but women’s teams are the Sugar Bears. Not sure how I feel about that one.
Most of the column centers around the use of the term “Lady.” Some programs have opted to drop it, including Arkansas, Kentucky and UT-Chattanooga. In Kentucky’s case, the men’s basketball team was miles ahead of its counterpart until the last decade. I can imagine some cases where it can make sense, so to each their own.
But what about the Lady Bears and the Lady Vols? These names are just as synonymous with their programs’ identities as Marshfield’s own Lady Jays. There doesn’t necessarily have to be a richness to a program’s history that demands validating the term “Lady,” but there are plenty of great examples, locally and otherwise, of identity within girls and women’s programs that equals or exceeds the opposite gender.
In fairness to Newberry, he acknowledges that if the NCAA were to interject itself on these issues, waivers might be needed for schools that have demonstrated how their nicknames have been historically associated with growing women's sports. What this comes down to then is branding and positivity. And frankly, considering the NCAA’s ability to police has always been suspect, it means there is no blanket right or wrong answer from overhead.
Somewhere, “Lady” teams and athletes might feel second-rate, and it’s true that no one wants to believe that big issues are in their own back yard, but it’s my feeling that, as Billy Joel put it, our communities love their “Lady” teams “just the way you are.”
- On the heels of Major League Baseball’s slap on the wrist to the Astros, Manchester City was banned by UEFA (the governing body of soccer in Europe) from the Champions League for two seasons on Friday for “serious breaches” of spending rules, as well as failing to cooperate with investigators. Not only are Man City back-to-back Premier League champions, but they’ve won the title in four of the past eight seasons.
Financial Fair Play regulations in Europe’s biggest leagues have been seemingly ignored in the past decade as the sanctioning body has talked a big game about how violators might be punished, and fans have viewed them as a mockery to the sport’s parity. That is until now, so long as an appeal doesn’t chop the ban in half.
Like the Astros, Man City was fined additionally. Yes, it was a significantly larger one –– $33 million, compared to two –– but the club was fined $64 million already in 2014 for breaching FFP rules. Sheikh Mansour, the club's owner, is worth a reported $22 billion. I realize Jim Crane rests in a lower realm of filthy rich, but it’s the kind of about-time punishment that should fall onto the heads of those who blatantly break the rules. MLB should pay attention.
- This week was another reminder that the fallout of the Larry Nassar scandal will continue to be felt. On Friday, a former Michigan State gymnastics coach was convinced of charges that she lied to police when denying that two teen athletes told her of abuse by the sports doctor in 1997. MSU has settled lawsuits totaling $500 million for the ramifications of letting Nassar go unchecked.
The school’s athletic director, Mark Hollis, said he was "retiring" in 2018, but his seat was red-hot. In a troubling trend that too-often follows, MSU promoted in places from within, and when football coach Mark Dantonio “retired” last week, an administration without the experience in conducting big-time Division I coaching searches revealed itself. Dantonio himself leaves behind a trail of gross misconduct for a 2016 recruiting class that became more known for sexual assaults than on-field accomplishments. The overall lack of leadership, sound decision-making and accountability from so many at one institution is disheartening.
