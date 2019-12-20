Once upon a time, you had to have a great memory, or visit a library, to recollect a decade’s worth of events.
I confess that while I appreciate my own memory, I’ve never been more grateful for Wikipedia. The year 2010 seems so far away. LeBron was still a Cav and Phil Jackson was still with the Lakers. Remember a world without “The Decision”? A time when ’Bama was just a champion and not a powerhouse? It’s true, in our minds, that time goes by fast, but so much has happened since then, and much of it is seemingly easier to compartmentalize through a sports lens.
It took a couple of phone calls with friends to try and settle on definitive sports moments of the decade. What qualifies? The Cards and Royals each make it on a micro level, but David Freese and Lorenzo Cain mean so much less to the opposite fan bases. I can’t believe it was this decade that I showed up to a Detroit Tigers game several innings in and should have been witness to the 21st perfect game in MLB history, but umpire Jim Joyce cost Armando Galarraga with his call at first base on the 27th batter. For every moment, there are probably at least two almost-moments.
Feel free to write in or tweet at me about how I inevitably got this wrong or inexplicably missed something that should have made the list, which is numbered, but in no specific order.
1. Super Bowl XLIX/LI (49/51). If you’re going to cheat, you may as well cheat early. It’s a good thing the Helmet Catch wasn’t this decade or it may have been a double-cheat, too. There’s just no choosing between leaving the Seahawks’ sequence that amounted to goal-line failure and the largest comeback in Super Bowl history (and first to be decided in OT) two years later. I still pity my buddy whose wife insisted they leave the party for the Pats-Falcons game early. This New England dynasty has produced at least four of the most memorable Super Bowls ever.
2. Holly Holm kicks Ronda Rousey off the throne. Some have burned longer, but few have burned brighter than Rowdy Ronda. Flurry, arm bar, repeat was the way of Rousey, who fought just over 1,000 seconds in her six UFC fights. She was a 20-to-1 favorite entering the fight with Holm in November 2015, effectively ended with an unforgettable left head kick. Her influence in both women’s MMA and pro wrestling the last decade can’t be understated.
3. The Cubs break the curse. A dozen years after Kerry Wood, Mark Pryor and the Steve Bartman incident, the Cubs restocked the minor league system and brought in the tandem of Theo Epstein and Joe Maddon to put an end to arguably the most well-known title drought in sports history in 2016, 108 years after their last World Series.
4. “Kick Six.” Three years after Auburn erased a 24-0 deficit to defeat Alabama, the second of three games that will stand the test of Iron Bowl time this decade came in 2013. With a second left, what could have been a 57-yard game-winning field goal for the Tide instead was secured by Auburn corner Chris Davis, who returned it an astonishing 109 yards to snatch the victory. The play transcends the rivalry and college football. It’s one of the wildest finishes ever.
5. Leicester City win the Premier League. The odds of 5,000-to-1 for the Foxes were inflated –– bookmakers have admitted they should have truly been 2,000 or even 1,000 –– but that number still illustrates just how wild the unlikely run was in 2015-16, which paid out the longest odds ever for some bookmakers. More remarkable is the fact that Leicester was promoted from the second tier the year before and had to win seven of their final matches to stave off relegation after sitting bottom of the league at Christmas.
6. Down goes UVA. It arguably laid the foundation for Virginia’s first national title a year later, but the NCAA Tournament in 2018 was full of Cinderella moments, none greater than UMBC’s defeat of the Cavaliers, the first time in history a No. 16 seed had knocked off a No. 1. Since 1985 when the tourney expanded, 135 teams had tried and failed until the Retrievers made history.
7. The Decision. As high-profile as it was poorly handled, the only positive that came out of the televised program that revealed LeBron would take his talents to South Beach was that millions raised from it were donated to charity. Teaming up with Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh only resulted in a pair of NBA titles for LeBron, though. LeBron’s legacy will always be tied to how he departed Cleveland and his time in Miami, only a modest success.
8. USWNT goes back-to-back. A time will come when this feat by the U.S. Women’s National Team will be held in even higher prestige. Defeating the Netherlands in the final wasn’t the high point of the journey, admittedly. Carli Lloyd’s hat trick in the first 16 minutes of the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final to help defeat Japan 5-2 and the quarterfinal triumph over hosts France in 2019 were both epic feats on the way to glory. Winning the Olympics this summer after disappointment at Rio 2016 would complete the journey for this generation.
9. Kings go eight to great. In hindsight, the L.A. Kings run from No. 8 seed to win the Stanley Cup in 2012 isn’t such an upset considering they made it to the Western Conference Finals the next year, then won the Cup again a season later. At the time, though, waxing the Canucks, winners of the Presidents’ Trophy, 4-1 in the first round was an improbable run for Jonathan Quick and the Kings.
10. Warriors blow 3-1 lead. A team that had broken the 1995-96 Bulls record for most wins in a regular season managed to make history again. LeBron, Kyrie Irving and the Cavs became not only the first team in Finals history to come back from a 3-1 series hole, but also the first in nearly 40 years to do it by winning Game 7 on the road. What happens if Draymond never loses his cool and plays in Game 5? LeBron may never have Jordan’s Finals record, but winning this one helped make his case for at least second-best all-time.
