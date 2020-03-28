Back in November, I wrote how thankful I was for this year’s college basketball season and the parity I assumed it was bringing us. Well, you throw enough at a wall and some things stick. It was really bound to be a fascinating, wide-open March Madness.
It shouldn’t have been this way.
The athletes are the biggest losers in all of this, and I feel for them. On Monday, the NCAA Division I council –– it includes Patty Viverito, Missouri Valley Football Conference commissioner and a 2014 Missouri Sports Hall of Fame inductee –– is set to vote concerning "eligibility relief for student-athletes whose seasons were impacted by COVID-19 and other related issues."
That would require an examination of who might take a hit even if some students-athletes benefit from added eligibility. In the meantime, a look at the so-called “winners” of a sports world that’s mostly come to a standstill.
Major League Baseball. Sure, this one is multi-faceted. We’re still unsure yet just how much of the 2020 season is going to be knocked out by the pandemic. Teams are losing revenue.
On the other hand, a majority of the negative pub in sports was directed at the Houston Astros, who might specifically be the biggest winners. I had friends who are fair-weather baseball fans who had already planned to tune in just to see how many times their batters would be plunked. The memes were flying. There was tangible, Yankees-level hatred being directed at Houston, and in some sense, that anticipation might have resulted in some higher ratings.
Still, MLB took a blasting for how it handled the Astros, and rightly so. It’s a conversation that will resurface, but assuming we can all gather in groups larger than a starting lineup in a couple months, baseball will be in full swing and fans will be eager just to get out and watch pro sports. That, and some forgetfulness of the scandal, should be in MLB’s favor.
The NFL. Still the biggest winner, and it’s not really close.
Not to regurgitate the obvious, but being months away from the regular season is the biggest boon for football. I’m not a medical export nor to I pretend to be one, but I don’t foresee the NFL’s schedule being affected much at this point.
It’s truly a win due to player movement finally beginning just as we’re starved for any positive or impactful sports news. The timing of free agency couldn’t be better for the NFL, particularly news involving Tom Brady. And if you’re hungry for actual games, NFL Game Pass access is free to everyone until the end of May and includes full replays (commercial free) of games back to 2009, as well as series like “Hard Knocks.”
Basketball’s biggest tanks. The loss of ticket revenue and TV advertising could place losses for NBA teams in excess of $1 billion. Some very radical changes are being explored, among them holding the NBA Finals in August and beginning an abbreviated 2020-21 season on Christmas day. Bizarre.
The year was already over for roughly one-third of the association, though, those with an eye on what’s largely thought to be one of the weaker drafts in recent history. In fact, talk was already circling that some teams were regretful in divvying out scouting assignments. When potential top-five picks like Lamelo Ball and R.J. Hampton got injured playing in Australia, it deprived some franchises the opportunity to scout them. They weren’t the only ones. In some respects, this is going to make the draft, whenever it happens, even more of a crapshoot.
Even so, plenty of teams were vying for the bottom this year. The worst six teams in the East are only separated by four games. In the West, though, Golden State is arguably a big winner of it all. Steph Curry had been out since the end of October with a broken hand, absent from a team already missing Klay Thompson. Curry then was suffering from the flu and appeared in only one game several weeks ago before games were postponed. With 17 contests left to play, Golden State was the worst team in the NBA by 4.5 games, but Curry’s return could have jeopardized that status. Now, the Warriors will have the best odds at adding (presumably) to their front court.
E-sports. Already on the rise in the past several years thanks to mainstream broadcast deals with ESPN and Fox, E-sports were already headed for a big 2020.
With a younger audience cloistered, the eyes on online gaming have never been greater. One streaming software company that conducts regular surveys found that live-stream viewership in Italy has grown by more than two-thirds since the first week of February. It’s been good business for the major platforms. YouTube Gaming’s audience has grown by 15% in the past week. In March, Twitch’s average daily concurrent viewers are up 12% from 2019, and the sheer amount of channels created is up over 3% as well.
It’s good that someone besides toilet-paper companies is benefitting from this mess.
