A few weeks ago, I wrote about the reluctance of sports writers or personalities to lay off topics and simply say, “I don’t know.” But even harder to say than that is, “I was wrong.”
Man, I was wrong about Lamar Jackson.
Baltimore’s starting quarterback has been more than just a gimmick. Running and now passing more effectively behind one of the NFL’s better offensive lines, Kansas City can look back favorably on handing the Ravens one of their only two losses on the year, and limiting Jackson to his second-lowest QBR on the season as well.
Jackson broke into the scene right away at Louisville, and I was a fan then, but wondered whether his footwork or frame were worthy of the 32nd overall pick Baltimore spent on him. I still believe his rushing numbers to be unsustainable, but he’s surpassed the expectations of many, myself included. He’s changed, and so too should our forecast for him. Kudos to Jackson for outshining another one of the NFL’s top young stars, Deshaun Watson, in a dominant win Sunday over Houston.
Just a day before, former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick held a highly-publicized workout in Atlanta for over a handful of NFL teams. Maybe you heard about it, and you might ask, how do the two subjects tie in?
Because no one is saying they were wrong about Kaepernick, or the NFL.
I find myself more and more listening to Stephen A. Smith on Jock 98.7 during my drive to the office. I used to find Smith too abrasive and outlandish, but have found him making too much sense on his radio show. The “First Take” personality has come under fire for his take about Kaepernick, and it befuddles me. Smith coddles neither subject.
Smith said Monday morning on ESPN, “We all know he has no trust for the NFL...we all know he’s justified in his lack of trust in the NFL. What I would say to him is to get in line.”
Though it remains part of a complex issue as to why Kaepernick hasn’t been signed the past three years by a team, his kneeling is no longer worth debating. The line in the sand has been drawn, and most everyone has an opinion on it. That’s fine.
What seems more interesting to me is that some don’t seem to be capable of believing that both Kaepernick and the NFL could each have been at fault this weekend. That somehow the issue is so divisive that both sides may not each have shared some blame.
The NFL’s franchises, by and large, have proven that they have no interest in taking on the baggage Kaepernick brings. Is he better than 80% of second-string quarterbacks and a handful of starters? There’s little reason to doubt it. Did he break any laws? Absolutely not. He has been blackballed, to some extent.
But this weekend’s workout is an example of why teams were likely fearful to bring the quarterback-turned-activist in for an individual workout, and perhaps justified why it was held on a Saturday, when the reverb of it could (in the hopes of the NFL) be drowned out by a full slate of games a day later.
When the NFL’s planned workout didn’t meet the standards of Kaepernick’s representatives, an alternative site –– this fallback option was premeditated –– was utilized 60 miles away. Many teams’ representatives were already present at the Atlanta Falcons’ training complex, the original location, when they learned it would be moved just an hour before it was scheduled to begin.
I can’t imagine that won over a number of front offices, nor do I think it matters. The NFL did the bare minimum to facilitate the workout, but the picture that has been painted by Kaepernick is that he’s been rapping on the door trying to get back in for several years.
How hard is Kaepernick trying, and better yet, should he be? The NFL is in the money-making business, just like Kaepernick, who implored NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and the league’s 32 owners after the workout to “stop running from the truth.” Though he’s no longer in the NFL, singing the tune of activist and outsider is paying Kaepernick handsomely. The figure on his multi-year deal with Nike signed last year hasn’t been revealed, but was described as “top of the line” by Wall Street Journal that could be worth tens of millions.
I doubt the Facebook arguments on Kaepernick will case for a long time. Mixing social issues with patriotism, it never figured to be simple. One thing has become clearer, though, and takes a lot less convincing: the NFL and Kaepernick are two brands that don't need each other to make a lot of money, and two that probably can make more apart than together.
