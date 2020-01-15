Five years ago, I had the opportunity to call a youth football tournament in Orlando with my good friend and broadcasting partner. We made a snowy drive with minimal stops from Detroit to Florida with the calendar flipping from 2013 to 2014 while we stationed briefly at a truck stop.
I would call it a vacation, but that snowy, sleepless drive must have been what prompted me to come down with a terrible cold that even a healthy dose of medicine and the in-room jacuzzi couldn’t curtail.
By the end of the trip, I had nearly lost my voice, a pretty essential tool for calling games. Especially on that final Saturday, which included a long slate that necessitated a stand-in as I rotated between a makeshift three-man crew. That meant that I was relegated to watching that afternoon’s Chiefs AFC Divisional Playoff game against Indianapolis during the downtime, or periodically checking scores during games.
Whether the Colts played us dirty or not that day, I have no idea. In my mind, all those injuries (three to concussions) were at least partially chalked up to more than just bad luck. As we packed up and left Camping World Stadium, I can’t remember being so angry or dejected over a loss that spilled over into overwhelming apathy for a sport.
Like some sort of scorned lover, it wasn’t until that 10-game winning streak two seasons later, at the very least, that I opened up for some Chiefs football again, and to the NFL as a whole, but that Colts game left scar tissue. I can happily say that going to last year’s blowout of Indy exercised those demons in a full-circle kind of way, but I was reminded of the pain of that game when CBS displayed the graphic in the second half of Sunday’s game for largest NFL Playoff comebacks.
Cheering in a press box or on media row is a known faux pas, and channeling those emotions, even when there may be vested interests or hopes, is a required practice. Games like Sunday’s against Houston make for a fine occasion to uncork all that, and usually I prefer to do that in one of three places: somewhere loud, among friends, or by myself, where only my neighbors can confirm what a lunatic I turn into for a few hours. Between the dropped passes, the blocked punt and Hill’s fumbled punt return, offensive drives for the Texans were turning into convenient trips to blow off steam by cycling laundry in and out of the washer and dryer.
In an age of analytics, there’s no formula or calculation for illogical, game-changing moments like the string of them that transpired in the first half at Arrowhead. Did I mention the dropped passes? There’s also no way to envision how events like Tyreek Hill’s off-field concerns and Juan Thornhill’s ACL injury could have paved the way for pivotal moments courtesy of Mecole Hardman and Daniel Sorensen. Sorensen, in particular, should be heralded for coming up with his two plays that resulted in turnovers.
Kansas City now has its place on that playoff comeback list, and for the first time in franchise history, the Chiefs have won a postseason game in back-to-back years, a remarkable statistic considering the run of six consecutive appearances in the 1990s.
It’s not the kind of stat you withhold for next week. Enjoy the run while it lasts.
- It’s my hope that Tennessee finally gets the respect owed in the lead-up to this weekend's AFC Championship game. Beating the top three teams in the AFC (and the NFL overall based on Football Outsiders’ DVOA metric) deserves plenty of kudos. The Titans could have continued to latch onto the Marcus Mariota ship, similarly to Tampa Bay and Jameis Winston, but Ryan Tannehill’s play-action gunslinging has been a perfect compliment to the bullying style of Derrick Henry’s rushing. AJ Brown, meanwhile, has emerged as the top receiving threat over Corey Davis, who was the fifth overall pick in 2017.
- Tennessee’s secondary did a fantastic job of ensuring most of the movement was lateral for Lamar Jackson, who will be the subject of most of the upset fervor. Social media is taking the opportunity to mock Jackson supporters much the way they chided others, including a vast majority of scouts, NFL experts and talking heads for believing he was limited to a non-quarterback role after his collegiate days.
- As Facebook and Twitter continue to beat the dead horse in that discussion, I’ll reiterate my belief that Jackson will continue to have moments where he shines brighter than Patrick Mahomes, but it’s Mahomes that will likely maintain longevity unless Jackson takes another unforeseen step forward as a passer while scaling back his carries. Mahomes’ gaudy TD numbers took a step back from 2018, but he also became more risk-averse in his third season, throwing seven less interceptions while taking nine less sacks and fumbling five fewer times.
- On top of supporting whichever schools you may within our coverage area, this week’s Tournament of Champions (beginning Thursday) at JQH Arena is a great chance to catch some major programs and hoopers. In addition to Greenwood and Kickapoo, Oak Hill Academy is among the field of prestigious out-of-state schools rounding out the field.
