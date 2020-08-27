Is policing in real life as hard as policing online?
It’s a semi-serious question. Both seem like a sometimes impossible, thankless job.
With the rise of memes in the last several years, people of all ages seem to finally be realizing that nothing and no one is safe (bless the girl from the AT&T commercials).
One of the first “hijackings” was in 2007, when a humpback whale-naming contest (used to raise awareness of whales threatened by hunting) settled upon “Mr. Splashypants,” the choice of nearly 80% of voters, or about 120,000. When a restaurant polled the masses for a new Mountain Dew drink infused with green apple in 2012, “Hitler did nothing wrong” topped the leaderboard, and “Diabeetus” came in fourth. Also that year, a popular vote was held to name a bridge near the capital of Slovakia. “Chuck Norris” was the winner, though not chosen.
Lawmakers and municipalities seem to have smartened up to what the younger crowd has known for some time. Gaming companies have pledged themselves to striking out inappropriate team names and characters, but I’ve seen ones directly referencing anything from Hitler to the N-word in the past year playing EA FIFA 20 alone.
Was it any surprise then, with teams eager to virtually reintroduce fans into stadiums, that it has been riddled with disaster at almost every turn?
When English clubs resumed playing in June, many allowed the chance for supporters to enter photos of themselves to be placed as cutouts in the seats. In the first several weeks, former al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was picked out among those in the stands at Leeds United’s Elland Road. Earlier that month, one of British serial killer Harold Shipman was found in the stands during a match in Australia’s National Rugby League match.
American organizations have been eager to get in on the idea, which, at face value, seems harmless and fun. Buck O’Neil or Paul Rudd at Kauffman stadium? Brilliant.
But policing this stuff has to be a nightmare. The general consensus seems to be no obscenity or lewdness, whether vocal or visual. Fans, though, have always tested the rules. Running into the outfield. Flashing the TV cameras behind home plate.
The WWE, needing fans and their reactions perhaps as much as any organization, brought its own version of a virtual crowd in with the Thunderdome, a production set with impressive pyros and lighting structure (including over 3,000 LED panels) being hosted at Orlando’s Amway Center. After debuting last Friday, Sunday’s Summerslam, one of the promotion’s top events of the year, and Monday’s live RAW show on USA Network, illustrated the lows of the design. Among the incidents over the course of the two shows, there was a KKK sign, a sighting of Chris Benoit (a popular wrestler who has been erased from the promotion’s history after his double-murder and subsequent suicide in 2007), and a reference to one female superstar sexual assaulting another.
Maybe you’ve heard of Godwin’s law. It’s an internet adage that as an online discussion grows longer, the odds that a comparison involving Nazis or Hitler will arise to end the discussion. I’m not sure this is all that different. If there’s a chance for some to put the most notoriously evil figures in history courtside, they will almost inevitably sneak in there.
I’m not suggesting ejecting the idea of virtual fans. If MLB, NBA or anyone ceased doing it, that would be admitting self-defeat. Just don’t believe that any of them is immune to an incident like those mentioned. The internet is undefeated, for better and for worse.
