We’re a more negative bunch of sports watchers than ever.
Memes and threads and tweets have provided a focal point to blundered field goals or off-the-field missteps to fans of every other team to collectively poke fun at. Maybe that’s partly out of insecurity for our own teams’ fates.
Enter Sunday night’s Chiefs game against Green Bay. In circumstances with a healthy Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City would have been the pick. Without him, at Arrowhead, the Chiefs entered the evening as a five-point underdog. I know Matt Moore is a .500 (15-15) quarterback, but I was as skeptical about their chances as anyone I talked to throughout the day. Should I be a better fan? Did we have (at least) a 50-50 shot?
I thought why not have some fun with my doubts and play a Confidence Game to find out how unstable my faith was in real time.
7:15 p.m., 3 of 10. I drove last season to meet up with a friend as well as my cousin for Arrowhead Pride’s watch party at a bar in Overland Park for the SNF game with the Pats. The second half was a heart attack-in-waiting. I couldn’t help but think that tonight’s game might be an even tougher watch.
7:37, 2.5 of 10. The Packers convert two third downs, then commit a penalty in the red zone, but Aaron Jones gains back those 10 yards and seven more thanks to some soft zone coverage. The next play, he takes a shovel around the right side for a touchdown. Green Bay eats over six minutes off the clock and takes the lead. This is why you start at a three. There has to be room to go lower.
7:49, 3 of 10. Aaron Rodgers gets 8.44 seconds to throw the ball on third down and doesn't get rid of it, instead eating the loss on a huge sack by Tanoh Kpassagnon. It makes Big Macs in Kansas City buy one, get one free on Monday, so there’s that. Kansas City elected to punt on 4th-and-2 the prior drive, so it validates Andy Reid’s decision.
8:02, 1.5 of 10. Harrison Butker misses a 50-yard field goal. Leaving points on the board in a game like this is a death sentence. A slant-and-go route by Aaron Jones down the left side leaves the Packers running back galloping past linebacker Anthony Hitchens for what looks like a 60-yard touchdown. Replay shows that Jones actually stepped out at the 10, delaying the inevitable. A nice fullback block gives enough room for Green Bay's other running back, Jamal Williams, to go right up the gut to make it 14-0. Maybe consuming this game with a beverage would have been a recommended pairing.
8:16, 3 of 10. A 12-play, 89-yard drive concludes with a tear drop to Travis Kelce that makes it a one-score game again four minutes into the second quarter. It's a nice drive by Moore, and hope is not totally lost.
8:34, 4.5 of 10. Kansas City stops Rodgers to force a punt and move the ball across midfield, then Moore attacks 1-on-1 coverage for a completion to Hill at the 30. The next play, Mecole Hardman enjoys good blocking from the receivers to sweep into the end zone and tie the game at 14.
8:58, 5 of 10. Another play designed to get Hardman into space goes 25 yards, then Moore dishes two passes to LeSean McCoy. Butker knocks in a 28-yarder for the first KC lead of the game, and Rodgers eats dirt to end the half. That’s about as good as you can expect this thing to go.
9:45, 3.5 of 10. At the start of the second half, I realize I'm without aluminum foil to cover my chicken enchiladas before they hit the oven. That means a trip to Price Cutter and enjoying some of the third quarter with Mitch Holthus. The Chiefs sack Rodgers and limit Green Bay to a FG on a long drive, but Shady fumbles to start the next one and the Pack scores a minute into the fourth. The turnover feels like it will loom large.
10:01, 5 of 10. Packers hand KC a lifeline when, rather than having the Chiefs stopped on 3rd-and-goal to force a FG, Tramon Williams commits a penalty away from the ball. Damien Williams goes in untouched the next play and its tied again.
10:06, 2 of 10. Rodgers swings a pass to Jones on the second play of the drive and he takes it 67 yards to restore the Packers' lead. Moore has been great, but beating Rodgers down a TD with eight minutes left seems unlikely.
Green Bay got the ball back after a punt and squeezed out the clock. With three straight home losses, it’s still hard not to feel better about next Sunday’s visit from the Vikings with Moore starting than before Sunday started.
I think I’ll start at a four, at least.
