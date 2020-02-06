Something awful was on FOX when I awoke around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning. There was no way I was getting back to sleep.
I flicked over to my DVR and turned on the pilot of “Friday Night Lights.” Both the show and the movie are framed around star players suffering tragic injuries. Throughout these NFL Playoffs, I’ve thought about all the seminal moments that either allowed or could have prevented the Chiefs from making it to Miami. Every team has its stories, but the tragedies and triumphs that led to Sunday’s Super Bowl are incredible to reflect on.
Hours earlier, the anticipation was unnerving. I still wasn’t sure until close to game time what I planned to do, but I knew several places in Springfield had watch parties, so I wasn’t too worried about grabbing an Uber at the last second. Then, a close friend called a little bit before game time, and it turned into the kind of rare heart-to-heart you don’t often get to have.
Before long, I was still on the phone in the second quarter, not exactly how I’d planned to watch half the game. Eventually, though, we wrapped things up, then I finished a drink and decided to jog out to my car to grab something before I made plans to head out.
As I did, there was a group having drinks outside my door. Now, on top of the unusual work hours I keep, I’ve spotted some real characters at my apartment complex since moving down here for this job, so any interaction with neighbors has been little to none. But these were obviously friends of my next-door neighbors, and we started chatting it up. I had my Chiefs jersey on to mark me as a fellow fan.
These people had just been complete strangers, and suddenly I found myself watching the second half with them. I don’t need to tell you what an emotional roller-coaster the fourth quarter was, and we took in the celebration together. I was on my knees in pure joy and hugging the same neighbors who I had maybe shared a word or two in passing with since the summer.
I shared something about the experience on Facebook and a few chimed in with my same lasting memory: This is what sports can do. It can bring together complete strangers, whether in a booming stadium or the confines of an apartment, to collectively take part in these moments.
If I had been watching this game back in Detroit, there would have been no last-minute planning. I’d have ended up at a party with more than a few friends. Still, it wouldn’t have been the same. Friends can be happy for your team’s victory, but it’s not their team. I think Sunday was meant to be spent with the Kingdom.
●Most of us have had a teacher make us cry at one point or another in our childhood. It happened to me Monday night.
The friend who I shared the lengthy conversation with was someone I met taking a sports broadcasting course in college. It’s a class that reshaped my college experience and eventually allowed me to climb the ladder and cut down part of the net when our school made the NCAA Tournament, still one of the greatest moments of my life.
Our professor for the class was Mark Champion, who has for years been the radio play-by-play announcer of the Detroit Pistons. Nationally, most are more familiar with him, even if they don’t know it, as the longtime voice of the “I’m Going to Disney World!” commercials.
Mark had some tough critiques back when I was a flat-out terrible, inexperienced broadcaster, but they never brought me to tears. His voiceover for this year’s Patrick Mahomes ad did.
● Best Super Bowl commercial? The “Baby Peanut” Planters, Google’s “How not to forget,” Jeep’s “Groundhog Day” featuring Bill Murray and Doritos’ “The Cool Ranch” with Lil Nas X were some favorites of mine.
