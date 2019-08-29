With their most successful season in over 40 years in the books, Blue Jays football is set to lean on some talented seniors and a big junior group to sustain it in 2019.
Rain danced around Glendale High School last Friday night, where Marshfield got in its Jamboree action against the host and two other programs to prepare for the Aug. 30 opener on the road against McDonald County.
The Jays will hope that their ball-hawking prowess that was on display carries over into the action that counts. Their takeaway ability was showcased at the Jamboree as the defense picked off four passes and rattled the ball loose for a fumble recovery.
Asking for five turnovers per game when it matters might be ambitious, but the secondary play may be up to the challenge. It will be the strength of the defense this fall, anchored by seniors Thomas McIllwain and Brooks Espy. The cornerback tandem combined for one-third of the team’s 18 interceptions in 2018.
“Thomas and Brooks are two of the better corners in the area, both very, very good,” Marshfield head coach Cody Bull said. “Two of the better ones I’ve had in my 12 years of coaching, hard to throw it on. They can each cover, are physical and can hit.”
Ahead of them, the defensive front will see some new faces, but the key returner coming off the edge is senior Ayden Rouse, who led the team with seven sacks.
Size in the passing game was an advantage for Marshfield last season. Austin Porter and Truett Gardner used their frames to haul in 11 touchdowns as a tandem from quarterback Brock Utecht. Bull is quick to point out, though, that the position doesn’t lack athletes in their absence.
“We were big, but Landon Wilson has stepped into Truett’s role, and he’s 6-foot-5, 220 pounds — he’s big,” Bull said. “Brooks over there, he isn’t as big as Austin, but he’s got one of the highest verticals in the school and adds a little more speed.”
Utecht, who passed for 1,550 yards and 17 touchdowns while running for a handful of scores, must also be replaced. That job could wind up at least partially in the hands of senior Brennan Espy, who with Utecht at the helm rushed for 856 yards and nine TDs and also was a factor in the passing game.
Espy could bring a dual-threat presence to the position, but his recovery from an offseason injury has allowed junior Blake Anderson and freshman Bryant Bull to get plenty of snaps in the meantime.
“[Brennan’s] so dynamic and such a threat to score every time he touches it, you just want to make sure [not to rush it], and you have that as long as you can because he’s a touchdown waiting to happen,” Bull said.
On whether it will be solely Espy’s position to have, Bull stated, “It’s like I’ve told those two guys — three guys — all along; the guy that that scores touchdowns is going to play. But all those guys, especially [Brennan and Blake] can help us at other positions if need be. I’ve got three guys who can play and help each other, and us, in one way or another.”
Zane Henry looks to be the senior who will lead an offensive line that should otherwise mostly be composed of juniors.
“They’re big, physical kids who are owning what their job is on the team,” Bull said. “We ask them to do a lot: to move, pull, block multiple guys at different times. I feel like we had a good offensive line last year, and I think we may be in shape to even be a little bit better this year.”
With Espy taking snaps, two talents who both averaged over five yards per carry last season will be the ones that the line is opening holes for. The shiftier of the two, senior Zach Cappel, racked up 408 yards, while junior Daylon Kanengieter, who has the frame to bring tacklers with him after he bulls through the hole, like he did several times last Friday, collected 460 yards and punched it in four times.
More than talent, Bull believes if there’s anything that his team lacks, it’s game experience.
“We’ve got a lot of guys who played maybe a little on Fridays or played a different position last season, and the Jamboree was good for them,” Bull said. “There are seniors who are full-time guys for the first time, playing different roles, things like that. A guy like Ayden was an All-District defensive end last year, and he’s playing linebacker this year and looks good, but he still needs game experience.”
He refers also to big contributors from 2018 like Thomas McIllwain and Brooks Espy, who will expand their roles by playing on both sides of the ball, which will also require some adjustment time.
Having players who have tasted victory is looked at as being one of the biggest positives as the Blue Jays look to try to at least match last year’s total of eight wins.
“We’ve got guys who have won,” Bull said. “Our JV team won a lot of games last year, too, so we’ve got guys on Friday nights who can win games, and that’s kind of our goal, to have guys that are winners.”
“I think having a winning season any year is a good mark. The league we play in is good. We had three district champions in our conference last year, so it’s tough. Anybody can beat anybody. I just want us in a position where we have an opportunity to win and let people know when they come to our place that they’re in for a fight, where one way or another we’re going to have their respect by the end of the night.”
The Blue Jays face one of their longest trips for Week 1 with a bus ride to take on the Mustangs, who they defeated 41-7 to open last year.
Bryan Everson can be followed on Twitter @BryanEversonMF.
