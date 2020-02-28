A decorated career ended with a third consecutive state title for Jay Strasubaugh in Columbia on Saturday.
The Logan-Rogersville senior picked up his 193rd win by defeating Fulton’s Sam Hrabovsky, 5-3 in overtime, in the Class 2 132-pound title match. Strausbaugh, who finishes the year with an undefeated mark of 54-0, used a takedown in the OT period after being down 1-0 late in the third.
In the semifinal, Strausbaugh advanced past Central (Park Hills) grappler Kade Willis by default to an injury; he led 10-4 at the end of the second period when Willis could not continue.
Strausbaugh finished 55-1 as a junior, when he defeated Monett’s Joseph Semerad (5-2 decision) in the finals. He topped the competition by finishing off a 41-5 sophomore year with a win over St. Clari’s Jason Landing by a 3-1 decision. Prior to that, he took second place as a freshman at 120 pounds.
Teammate Jacob Foster also topped off a standout freshman year, finishing in the top eight in the 106-pound division.
Senior Adam Reaves won his first-round match by fall but lost his next two matches by decision to wrap his career for the Wildcats, who finished 19th as a team.
In Class 3, three Marshfield wrestlers capped off all-state seasons by reaching the podium.
Senior Will Snider led the pack by ending his career as a Jay with a fourth-place finish. The 160-pounder opened with a decision win over Brayden Eddy (Parkway West), then pinned Dominic Pona of Windsor (Imperial). After suffering his first loss of the weekend, Snider again got the better of Eddy in the consolation semifinals.
Snider finished the year with a record of 31-4.
The Marshfield duo of Ruger Leppert and Daylon Kanengieter ended their weekends with sixth-place finishes. Kanengieter opened with a victory at 195 pounds and scored three victories overall, but on two occasions couldn’t get the better of Treyvon Ward (St. Charles), including in the fifth-place match. Leppert opened up Thursday with a defeat to eventual 145-pound runner-up Ryan Hampton of Smithville, but rebounded with three wins in a row.
Eli Steffen (220 pounds) also gained a pair of victories but fell short of a medal in the consolation round.
In girls competition, Lady Jays 187-pounder Kylie Martin won by fall over Fulton’s Paige Clines, but lost in her next two matches, including to runner-up Hollie Hedgpeth of Cameron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.