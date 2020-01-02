Republic found its way into the history of "The Streak" once again.
Strafford, who broke the MSHSAA record for consecutive wins on Jan. 24 by defeating Republic, watched its historic run end at 123 victories with a 43-42 defeat to the Lady Tigers in Friday’s Pink and White Lady Classic quarterfinal at O’Reilly Family Events Center in Springfield.
Fittingly, the ending was frenetic to a game with much more than a date with Ozark the following night in the semifinals at stake.
Trailing by a pair in the last minute-and-a-half, Mica Chadwell went to the free-throw line, made her first attempt, then missed the second, but it was rebounded by teammate Logan Jones, who scored to take a 39-38 lead with 1:15 left. Republic wasted no time in roping back the lead with a quick bucket by freshman Kaemyn Bekemeier at the 1:02 mark.
After an off-target trey by Taylor Treat, Strafford eventually fouled Jazzy Kirby fighting for the ball with 22 seconds remaining, and both free throws were converted to make it a three-point game. On the inbounds pass, Republic senior Delaney Smith was able to tear away a key steal in the corner. Jade Kirby, who went to the line next for Republic, missed both her free throws, and though Republic came away with the rock after the second, Jazzy Kirby went back to the stripe, but just split her tries with 12 seconds remaining.
Chadwell was able to knock down a corner 3-pointer with just over two ticks left, and though Jazzy Kirby missed two more from the charity stripe with 1.6 seconds remaining, the Lady Indians were unable to get a heave at the hoop off in time.
Strafford opened the game on a 9-0 run that was countered by Republic, who held a one-point lead going into the lockers.
"We got away from doing things the way we do, especially offensively," Strafford head coach Dustin Larsen said. "Yes, they were pressuring, but we just weren't as disciplined as we needed to be. We got hurried up a little bit. We did things a lot better in the second half, but tonight Republic was probably a little bit better."
While Taylor Treat carried the scoring early with 10 points in the opening half, Logan Jones provided all of the Lady Indians’ offense in the third quarter with a pair of triples. She finished with a team-high 16 points.
The loss marked the first for Strafford since Jan. 21, 2016, when the Lady Indians lost 55-53 to Marshfield, who previously held the consecutive wins record of 102 set from 1987-1990.
Strafford responded with a 61-37 victory over Skyline the next evening behind 16 points from Jones and 13 from Chadwell. The Lady Indians, who led by 16 at intermission, opened the second half on an 8-0 run to put the game away.
A fifth-place game against Branson awaited Strafford Monday afternoon.
