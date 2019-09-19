Monday’s match between Marshfield and Strafford was absent of any peaks and valleys. Then came the third set.
The Indians took a decider that was tied 7-7 and jumped out to a 17-9 lead, eventually capturing the set and a 2-1 road victory from the Lady Jays.
After forcing a rubber game, Strafford came out with several errors that put them down three points to start, but they quickly knotted it up and extended the lead to as many as nine points on a combination block by Abby Chadwell (18 assists) and Sue Wiertzema at 21-12. Marshfield senior Addison Crider came up with a point to temporarily delay the finish, but Wiertzema delivered the finishing tip to take the third set 25-15.
“We don’t always start at our potential — we have to make a few errors, go half-speed. I felt that we did that the first game, dug ourselves a hole and had to catch up,” Strafford head coach Ashley Bough said. “The second game we came out with more fire, then that third game, I kept telling them, ‘It’s never enough — keep building on it.’ I think defensively we got some blocks we didn’t get that first game, dug some balls we weren’t getting. Then we found some open shots up there, but Marshfield never let up.”
Bough credits some adjustments made after the first game, which finished on a foul by the Indians to put Marshfield in the driver’s seat.
“Blocking and defense [adjustments] were huge because they were finding our weaknesses,” Bough said. “We were always out-of-system because we weren’t where we were supposed to be. We made the blocking adjustments with hand placement, and on defense we moved people around just to pick things up. If you’re able to pick balls up, you’re able to come back at them and keep chipping away, and I think that was big.”
The Lady Jays also attempted to battle back after falling behind late in Game 2, turning a six-point deficit into three in a run that included a kill by Crider into open space and an ace by Brooklyn Crawford, but the match point was directed into the pole above the net as Strafford evened the set with a 25-21 win.
Marshfield head coach Jarod Olson said that his team fell in love with tips.
“We wound up tipping everything short, that turned into free balls for Strafford, and they were able to execute,” Olson said. “We didn’t execute offensively, and they did. They were the better team tonight; that’s really it. We’ve got to fix that.”
“We were hitting directly into blocks, running a slow offense. Not being dynamic with our offense allowed them to double-block us. They moved around well and played good defense against us.”
Seven of the last 10 matchups between the nearby schools have gone to three sets. The Indians have gone 7-3 against Marshfield over that timespan.
Mica Chadwell and Kaitlyn Vote led Strafford in kills with 18 and 10, respectively, while Madalynn Ward paced the Indians in assists (22) and digs (nine).
Crider finished with team highs of 14 kills and 10 digs for Marshfield. Crawford added seven kills and contributed three blocks.
Olson called Monday’s performance reminiscent of a three-set defeat to Hickman over the weekend in bracket play where he said the Lady Jays “laid an egg.” Otherwise, the weekend in Columbia was a successful one, though. In pool play at the Hickman Tournament, Marshfield defeated John Burroughs, Mexico and the hosts, then defeated Fatima before dropping the rematch with Hickman. They wrapped up by taking third place with a win over Blair Oaks.
Marshfield (8-3) rebounded with a 2-0 win over Hillcrest Tuesday, and will get several days off before hitting the Camdenton Varsity Tournament this weekend. Strafford (7-3) stays on the road, playing Thursday against Mountain Grove after Tuesday's win in Aurora.
