Despite one of the most challenging fields in recent years, Strafford couldn’t be denied winning the Logan-Rogersville Lady Wildcat Classic for the fifth time in a row.
The Lady Indians completed the mission Saturday afternoon by knocking off Rolla, the No. 5 team in Class 5, 45-38.
“This is the time [of year] I think our kids find great focus,” said Strafford head coach Dustin Larsen. “We’ve got so many new starters...I can’t say enough about how hard they play.”
Winning games in the tournament last year by an average of 20 points, the margin wasn’t as staggering this time, but considering the competition, along with the ability to keep winning with new featured personnel the past few years, it makes Strafford’s latest achievement just as impressive.
“This has been good,” Larsen said. “Rolla is a great team; they have size and discipline. I thought the heart of our kids showed. I was really impressed with [Rolla] battling after this [being] their fifth game this past week.”
After just one 3-pointer in the game’s first three-and-a-half minutes, Strafford scored eight points in a span of a minute, including back-to-back triples to take an 11-2 lead out of the gates. Still, though the Lady Indians were able to extend it to double-digits, Rolla battled back and trailed just 19-14 at the half.
The Lady Bulldogs trailed by only six entering the fourth, then opened that quarter with a pair of buckets to make it 29-27 less than two minutes in, yet missed the opportunity to ever pull any closer, let alone even. After missing the front end of a 1-and-1 trip to the line, Emma Mullings stroked a redemption triple, then freshman Lauren Jones intercepted a Rolla pass and added two from the line. Strafford capitalized on another turnover from the ensuing inbounds and made it an eight-point game.
Rolla made one last push when Madison Mace got a second-chance bucket to fall, and a turnover by the Lady Indians gave Mace the opportunity to knock down a 3-pointer from the top of the arc that cut the lead to 39-36 with 1:10 remaining. Mullings, though, put away free-throw attempts on consecutive trips to the line and a long jumper missed by the Lady Bulldogs with 15 seconds left spelled the end.
Strafford’s backcourt of Emmas –– Compton and Mullings –– combined for 31 points in Saturday’s victory, which came less than 24 hours after another hard-fought one. In Friday’s semifinal, the Lady Indians came away with a 39-36 win over Hollister, the fourth-ranked team in Class 4.
The Lady Tigers hunkered down and survived after Strafford built an early double-digit lead in the first quarter. Late in the third, consecutive putbacks had Hollister briefly ahead, though a trey by Mullings, the last of the period for Strafford, restored the lead, and the fourth began with Compton (22 points) hitting a bounce pass to Hannah Hess for an easy bucket to make it a four-point game.
Ahead in the final minutes by a handful, a 3-pointer by Hollister’s senior star Bug Bailey made it just 38-36 with 1:21, but it proved to be her team’s final points. Bailey had several more attempts in the last minute, including a potential game-tying 3 with five seconds left that was off-right.
Although Strafford didn’t have quite the demanding lead-in to the tournament, which began the previous Monday, the games against Hollister and Rolla were still a true test of endurance.
“After that game [against Hollister], we were definitely very tired,” said Mullings. “We just had to keep pushing [against Rolla], so it was whoever fought the most. I was cramping up the whole night [laughs], but at the same time, but I had to forget about it and do what I had to and help my team win.”
“We have definitely started playing better as a team and passing the ball more,” added Mullings, referring to improvement from a rare recent three-game losing streak. “Those losses didn’t help us at the moment, but [I think they did] for this tournament, because we had to come together and keep pushing.”
A distant memory
Strafford’s last loss at the Lady Wildcat Classic came on Jan. 21, 2016, a 55-53 defeat in the semifinals to Marshfield. It was also the last defeat the Lady Indians suffered before going on their historic run of wins and state titles.
Winning the final went through Rogersville four times in a row before Strafford defeated Willard in last year's title game.
Lady Cats can’t find win
Though the hosts were unable to pick up a win in the tournament, L-R head coach Jeff Dishman emphasized that getting in three games was the most important factor after returning from quarantine yet again.
On Friday, L-R fell 57-48 to Springfield Central as Gracie Kibby hit five 3-pointers and led the effort with 23 points and Kierra Clark added 14.
Rogersville struggled to manufacture enough offense Saturday in a 55-37 loss to Sparta. Lauren Williams paced the Lady Cats with a dozen as the Lady Trojans went to the line 30 times.
Familiar face
In Saturday’s consolation championship, Central won back-to-back games for the first time this season by defeating Webb City 69-49.
Memphis commit Makaiya Brooks hit five triples and finished with 19, but had plenty of help from ex-Marshfield guard Taylor Stephens. She knocked down half of Central’s 12 3-pointers in the win to end with 18 points, a career-high.
Stephens, who transferred prior to her senior year, has seen extended playing time for the Lady Bulldogs (7-9), whether as a starter or off the bench. "They learned that I was a better defender that I had shown and I got my starting spot, but then I got sick with coronavirus and got quarantined," she said.
Knocking down a total of eight 3s in the tournament, Stephens said that Central had been struggling to play as a team but has gelled better as of late. “It’s been a weird year, not getting to do things a lot of seniors have gotten to do, but [my teammates] are a lot of fun.”
